Orange Jordan has announced the expansion of its fiber network to include Tafila and additional areas in Aqaba, reflecting its long-term commitment to developing Jordan’s digital infrastructure. This comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to extend coverage across the Kingdom’s governorates, including Ramtha, Karak, and Zarqa, as well as a series of new expansions in Irbid.

This step aligns with Orange Jordan’s strategy to build a more comprehensive and efficient digital network capable of meeting the growing demand for high-speed internet services, while also supporting advanced digital applications for individuals, businesses, and institutions, in line with the national vision for economic growth and digital transformation.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed that this expansion represents a continuation of its sustained investment in improving network quality and enhancing reliability, driven by a deep understanding of customer needs. Since launching fiber optic internet in 2016, the company has reached approximately 1.135 million homes across the Kingdom, a testament to the growing confidence in its services and its ability to stay ahead of rapid developments in the telecommunications sector.

These efforts have earned Orange Jordan the 2024 “Fastest Fixed Fiber Network” award in the Kingdom for the third consecutive year, based on speed test results from the global SpeedChecker index.

To learn more, please visit: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.