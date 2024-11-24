Orange Jordan concluded its participation in the tenth edition of the MENA ICT Forum 2024, organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan INT@J on a high note. The event served as a platform for Orange to engage with attendees from experts and industry leaders in addition to the public showcasing its solutions and innovations as well as its tireless support for entrepreneurs through its pavilions.

On the sidelines of the forum, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour was part of the panel discussion titled “Pioneering the Future: Innovation and Regulation in Telecommunications”. During the session, he shed a spotlight on the advancements taking place in the telecom sector to enable industry leaders to “Lead the Future” equipped with today’s capabilities. Mansour also emphasized the significance of innovatively supporting startups and the entrepreneurial scene as a whole which in turn will elevate the telecom landscape.

Orange embraces innovation in everything it does. Based on that, its pavilion served the purpose of introducing the public to its full-fledged set of digital solutions namely Internet, telecommunication, Smart Life solutions, 5G experiences through mixed reality, fiber experiences with virtual reality, and virtual reality hospitals. The company enabled its partner Trismart International Trading, which is one of the most prominent providers of protective devices in Jordan to showcase its products to the forum that welcomed more than 3000 visitors.

Visitors highly engaged with Orange’s second pavilion where prominent innovations were celebrated and introduced. Such advancements included the "Mars-JO Rover" device, which was built and manufactured in the Fabrication Labs for educational purposes. It sparked attendees’ curiosity to learn more about the role of digital innovations in enriching the knowledge and experiences of females and males. Innovative projects of Orange Summer Challenge were part of this pavilion as well.

Orange offered an example to follow when it comes to its comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, enabling them to gain more momentum by interacting with the audience and exchanging knowledge and expertise with their peers. The forum themed “Synergy in Innovation: Navigating the Future of ICT in MENA”, launched Startup Village Arabia this year offering a space to startups and entrepreneurs to introduce their products and services. Startups of BIG by Orange, and Orange AI Incubator, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers, were part of it as they interacted with the audience and attracted investments.

On the sidelines of the final ceremony, winners of the Impact Awards that were launched for the first time this year were announced. Orange won in the category of “Digital Skills Development” which is dedicated to companies that achieve a positive and sustainable impact on the society. This was made possible thanks to the set of integrated community programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC), with the aim of enhancing and enriching the skills of females and males throughout the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com