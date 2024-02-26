Oracle has received the Best in KLAS award for acute care EMR (electronic medical records) in Middle East and Africa for the sixth consecutive year[1]. The report highlights Oracle Health’s continued high customer engagement resulting from strategic partnerships and high-touch efforts in the region.

“Oracle is building an open and connected healthcare ecosystem with intelligent tools to modernize healthcare and help improve outcomes for patients,” said Akram Sami, vice president and managing director, Oracle Health Middle East and Africa. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to meet the evolving needs of providers and patients throughout the region.”

Oracle Health continues to partner with customers in the region to transform their operations from the bedside to the back office. Most recently, Burjeel Holdings PLC awarded Oracle Health an AED 125 million contract to implement a state-of-the-art electronic medical record ecosystem, making it one of the first regional healthcare providers to adopt and implement a new Oracle Health EMR solution running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region. Oracle Health is also collaborating with Emirates Health Services to advance clinical device integration, a process that employs the capabilities of Oracle Health’s EMRs to receive vital clinical information from patient medical devices with speed and precision.

The 2024 Best in KLAS Report – Global Software determines its rankings from a combination of in-depth interviews and data points captured over the course of a year through a process of customer interviews. Rankings are a result of the feedback received from providers.

“Achieving best in KLAS year after year is a testament to the depth of our integrated, secure healthcare technology portfolio and commitment to working in partnership with our clients to help them transform how they do business for the betterment of their patients and staff,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. “Together with our regional clients, we are pushing the envelope of innovation to drive new advancements, while helping them improve and boost operational efficiency and financial governance.”

Learn more about how Oracle is advancing healthcare at Oracle.com/health.

