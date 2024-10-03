Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Industry leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Multi Cloud innovation that is geared to solve complex business challenges in every industry, and help acecelerate the UAE and wider Middle East’s AI economy will be the key focus for Oracle at GITEX GLOBAL 2024.

Celebrating its 35th Year of supporting the UAE’s growth ambitions with latest digital technologies, Oracle will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions including next gen cloud applications on a best-in-class AI cloud infrastructure and state-of-the-art generative AI innovations.

“This year, at GITEX, we celebrate 35 years of supporting the UAE’s growth ambitions with state of the art local cloud infrastructure, latest cloud technologies, developing top talent, and expanding our local presence”, said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle. “The UAE’s leadership has set forth an inspiring vision in the AI era, and we are yet again ready to support national aspirations with powerful AI innovation from Oracle. At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, our customers, partners, and visitors will experience enterprise ready AI solutions and innovative multi cloud solutions to drive unprecedented innovation and achieve seamless cloud interoperability.”

Business and technology leaders can also experience Oracle’s specially designed AI focused interactive pods across finance, healthcare, human resources, customer experience and many more functions. Furthermore, Generative AI demo stations operated by Oracle’s AI experts, will also help visitors explore customized growth scenarios for their businesses.

Oracle will also explain why du, e&, stc, Uber, DHL, Hyatt, and many more regional and global organizations have chosen Oracle Cloud solutions for driving major business transformations.

