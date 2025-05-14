Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global cloud communications platform Infobip today announced that it has enhanced its partnership with Oracle to bring conversational experiences to businesses and brands globally. The new integration enables Infobip and Oracle customers and partners to access Infobip's omnichannel services through Oracle Integration.

Customers increasingly expect omnichannel communications, but integrating and managing new channels can be time-consuming, requiring complex development, deployment, and organizational processes. Infobip’s new Omnichannel Messaging Adapter for Oracle Integration addresses this challenge by enabling all types of businesses to work with and manage omnichannel messaging channels involving Oracle and third-party solutions, including WhatsApp and RCS. The solution deploys quickly, reducing time to market.

In addition, Infobip has provided a prebuilt use case – or Accelerator – for Oracle’s contact center solution, Oracle B2C Service. This Accelerator is a flexible solution that allows consumers to connect with a company's support team via SMS and WhatsApp, delivering a streamlined two-way communication experience. Both the Omnichannel Messaging Adapter and Accelerator offer low or no-code solutions, benefiting Oracle’s customers and partners.

Oracle Integration provides secure, highly scalable connectivity regardless of the applications an organization is connecting with or where the applications reside.

“Our new collaboration with Infobip will help enterprises simplify connectivity and provide integration between the Infobip messaging platform and any applications using our unified integration platform as a service, Oracle Integration,” said Deepak Arora, Vice President, Product Management, Oracle. “This partnership builds on our vision of fueling AI innovation for more businesses by integrating any apps, data, and services anywhere.”

“The Omnichannel Messaging Adapter for Oracle Integration enables Infobip and Oracle customers to tailor our omnichannel solutions to their specific needs using the same platform with just a few clicks,” said Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer, Infobip, “The solution is flexible and works for a broad range of sectors and industries.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

