Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ora Developers, a premier name in luxury real estate, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yubi, a global fintech unicorn. This collaboration marks a significant shift in the UAE real estate market, moving from traditional manual financing to a high-tech, AI-driven mortgage ecosystem designed to prioritize buyers convenience and speed.

Yubi Mortgage’s unified digital interface shall support mortgage seeking customers of Ora Developers by facilitating:

AI-Powered Precision & Smart Matchmaking: Yubi’s platform uses to align customer profiles with specific bank mandates of 25+ Lenders, eliminating guesswork and significantly enhancing approval rates.

End-to-End Digital Concierge: The platform supports the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle, ranging from pre-eligibility assessments to the final disbursement, ensuring borrowers have digital access to financing schedules document copies, etc..

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Sheta, Group CFO of Ora Developers said: “This strategic partnership strengthens our value proposition by offering our customers a more holistic and seamless home-buying experience. By collaborating with Yubi MENA, we are enabling greater accessibility to home financing while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and service excellence.”

Gaurav Kumar, CEO of Yubi Group added: “We are proud to partner with Ora, a brand synonymous with quality and trust in the real estate sector. As we deepen our routes to strengthen the debt lifecycle infrastructure Lenders use across the Middle East and Africa, our objective through this partnership is to simplify mortgage financing by supporting mortgage seekers with increased accessibility, transparency, and decision-making power to ensure a smooth and efficient path to homeownership “

The initiative is expected to set a new benchmark for mortgage approvals by matching mortgage seekers with the right Lenders that best suit their risk appetite, driving customer conversion for Lenders, and affordability for Mortgage seekers in the region. By streamlining the approval process, Ora and Yubi will empower individuals to secure homes faster, while simultaneously contributing to the overall liquidity and health of the UAE’s real estate financing market.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living while contributing to the growth of the cities they belong to. Founded in 2016, the group holds over USD four billion in assets and manages a real estate portfolio exceeding USD 45 billion across Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Pakistan, the UAE, and Iraq.

ORA focuses on identifying high-potential locations and turning them into integrated communities that deliver long-term value. Projects such as Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, and seven key developments across Egypt demonstrate the group’s ability to develop in markets that are often overlooked and redefine their appeal through thoughtful, large-scale planning.

Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment with each project designed to offer a high standard of living that combines quality, design, and everyday convenience. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse and Silversands Beach House in Grenada, a five-star hotel in development in Mykonos, and other upcoming properties that reflect ORA’s focus on premium experiences shaped by simplicity and attention to detail.

Across all its developments, ORA prioritizes well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Its communities are built with long-term relevance in mind, aligning with local needs while delivering global quality.

ORA is guided by the values of Excellence, Balance, and Happiness and continues to set new benchmarks in real estate by developing projects that are commercially sound, socially aware, and built to last.

About Yubi:

Yubi is the world's only technology company powering the end-to-end debt and customer lifecycle. Founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar, Yubi has developed a unified infrastructure that streamlines debt origination, risk assessment, and collections through AI and ML driven platforms. Supported by prominent investors including Peak XV, Lightspeed, and Insight Partners, Yubi has facilitated over $36 billion in credit volume, serving more than 17,000 enterprises and over 6,200 investors and lenders, while reducing collections costs by 57%.

Today, Yubi enables the lending ecosystem across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through its comprehensive technological infrastructure, risk evaluation tools, and collections platforms. Yubi’s recently launched first B2C product in the UAE, Yubi Mortgage streamlines the complexities of home financing and property-backed lending by connecting Mortgage seekers to 25+ leading Lenders in the UAE.

Disclaimer:

Ora Q Development Limited and any related entities do not provide mortgage advisory or intermediation services. Mortgage services, if availed, are offered independently by Yubi MENA . Ora Q Development Limited and any related entities shall not be responsible or liable for any financing arrangement, advice, approval, rejection, or transaction entered between the buyers and the mortgage intermediation provider and/or any financial institution.