Dubai / San Francisco – OPTIMA, a forward-looking facility management solution consultancy, and OpenSpace, the global leader in 360° reality capture, today announced a strategic partnership to support the rapid deployment of technology across large-scale construction sites throughout the Middle East.

Together, OPTIMA and OpenSpace will empower real estate owners and infrastructure operators to leverage 360° visual data throughout the full lifecycle of their construction sites, assets, streamlining maintenance, enhancing operational transparency, and improving decision-making.

Through this partnership, OPTIMA and OpenSpace will collaborate to provide clients with leading-edge solutions to accelerate implementation timelines, increase adoption rates, and ensure seamless integration with complementary systems, workflows and established processes. From managing walkthroughs and training teams to building tailored dashboards and reporting systems, this partnership will unlock maximum efficiency and value from Day One.

“Middle East clients operate in one of the most dynamic construction markets in the world, requiring not only innovative technology, but a clear path to drive efficiency throughout the entire asset lifecycle,” said Dani Ghandour, General Manager of OPTIMA. “This partnership with OpenSpace is built on that principle and delivered through OPTIMA’s client-centric solutions across strategy, planning, optimization, governance and performance oversight, asset management, and sustainability.”

“While our technology is used in nearly 100 countries, construction and facility management in the Middle East has seen unprecedented demand when compared to almost any other part of the world,” said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO of OpenSpace. “Our partnership with OPTIMA will open even more opportunities to companies within the region, improving building efficiency and transparency on projects of all types.”

About OPTIMA - OPTIMAglobal.com

OPTIMA is an award-winning Facility Management Consultancy and an Allied Practice of KEO International Consultants. It delivers innovative, data-driven FM solutions designed to optimize asset value, reduce operational costs, and extend asset lifespan. With a focus on leading technologies and client collaboration, OPTIMA offers a modern approach to facilities management across the GCC and beyond.

Contact Information:

Molly Brannon, Executive Director, Global Marketing

molly.brannon@keo.com

About OpenSpace - openspace.ai

OpenSpace is a computer vision and AI company that helps commercial builders reduce risk and increase efficiency. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, with powerful tools that bring new visibility and insights from pre-construction through operations. To date, customers have captured imagery on nearly 70,000 construction projects across 99 countries, documenting over 47 billion square feet.

Contact Information:

Eva Obermaier, Senior Field Marketing Manager, EMEA

eva.obermaier@openspace.ai