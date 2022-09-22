Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer ‘Union Coop’ announced the completion of its Nad Al Hammar Mall project, located in the area by the same name. The new mall will contribute to providing a unique shopping experience, noting that 100% of the mall have been rented and occupied, and it will open on 29 September 2022 to join the list of its leading centers spread in Dubai, within the framework of Cooperative's plans to expand and spread, to serve the members of the community, and contribute to providing a unique shopping experience.

Revealing further details, Eng. Madiya Ahmad Al Marri – the Investment Division Director said that the new mall falls in one of the community malls category, whose construction works has been completed by 100% and with a total built-up area of ​​169,007 sq. ft., pointing out that it extends over a land area of ​​117,349 sq. ft. It consists of two floors, (ground and first), where the ground floor contains 26 shops and 3 kiosks, while the first floor contains 17 shops with a total commercial area of ​​21,331 sq. ft., the first floor also contains a Union Coop hypermarket that spreads over an area of ​​42,943 sq. ft. The mall also contains 157 parking spaces, in addition to the outdoor parking spaces available in this area.

And she indicated that the new mall is distinguished by its vital location, as it will serve the residents of Nad Al Hammar and its surrounding areas, and it has received great demand from investors and tenants, as all the shops in the new mall have been rented out and that too in record time, pointing to the activities and multiple shops in it that will serve the area. The shops include pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, perfume shops, jewelers, health clinics, salons, fabrics, abayas, tailoring, and others, noting that it will be one of the ideal shopping destinations as it contains a group of well-known international and local brands.

Arch. Eng. Al Marri also thanked the strategic partners who had a role and effective contribution to the completion of this important project, including Wasl Real Estate Company, Dubai Municipality, Dewa, Etisalat, Civil Defense, Roads and Transport Authority and other competent authorities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Harib Mohammed Binthani, Operations Division Director at Union Coop confirmed that the new mall will increase the proportions of the strategic stock of goods in the cooperative, and will include new shopping patterns as it contains well-known international and local brands, and will contribute to keeping pace with the growth of consumer demand in Dubai, pointing out that the cooperative constantly seeks to provide local and international products of high quality, safe and healthy, to customers to make them happy, satisfy their desires and meet their needs.

In turn, Mr. Mohammed Berregad Al Falasi, the Admin Affairs Dept. Director stated that the Department fulfilled its promise and committed itself to supply and deploying all the showroom fixtures, including refrigeration equipment, display shelves, points of sale equipment, display screens and comprehensive display counters for fresh food as per the highest international standards and the latest innovations, in addition to the facilities for serving the happiness of consumers and visitors, not to mention the completion of the administration offices and the internal warehouse equipment by 100% in record time and handing them over to the relevant divisions and departments, confirming the readiness of the hypermarket for the near opening.

He also indicated that the completion of the new mall in the Nad Al Hammar area falls within the objectives of the cooperative in spreading and growing for the benefit of shareholders and shoppers.

It should be noted that the Union Coop did not neglect the aspect of the urban architectural designs of the new Mall in the Nad Al Hammar area, where the mall is an architectural addition to the area, as it is characterized by modern and distinctive facades with its stunning lighting and innovative designs. The mall has also allocated a special corner for charities in spaces and donation boxes, as is the case in all its Centers, which provides the opportunity for them to collect donations from the mall’s visitors, intending to consolidate the concept of charitable work that brings positive benefits to communities, based on the corporate social responsibility goals that it has adopted since its launch in 1984.

