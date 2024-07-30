RABAT, Morocco -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Open Startup (OST) launches the new cohort of its renowned Investment Readiness Program, GROW, designed to empower advanced African startups to scale their businesses and secure funding.

Building on the success of last year's cohort, which accompanied 13 startups selected from over 600 applications, the GROW program continues its mission to support African startups in their growth journey.

About the GROW Program:

GROW is a 12-month investment readiness program tailored for African startups that have raised up to $350K USD and are aiming to reach their first $1M USD. Developed in collaboration with AfricaGrow, Africinvest Group, BPI France, and Go Ventures, the program offers a comprehensive suite of resources and support services to help startups expand into new markets and achieve their growth goals.

Program Benefits:

Business Assessment: Curated workshops and personalized content focused on fundraising.

Hands-on Support: One-on-one meetings, world-class coaching, and progress check-ins.

Investor Access: Opportunities to connect with a wide network of individual and institutional investors.

Regional Exposure: Financial support to participate in international ecosystem events.

Talent Fellowship: Financial assistance to hire top talent.

Community: Join a vibrant and diverse startup community.

Technical Assistance: Expert guidance to optimize IT systems, intellectual property, code quality, and data security.

Eligibility

Seed-stage startup operational for less than 4 years.

2-4 co-founders, with at least one African co-founder

Operating in or impacting Africa, with a strong team and proven execution capacity.

Raised up to $350K and seeking to raise $1M USD.

Apply Now:

Applications are now open. Interested startups can apply via this link by August 31st.

Application link: https://www.f6s.com/open-startup-grow-program-2.0/apply

Contact Us

For more information, please contact us at hello@open-startup.org and/or rihem.chahloul@open-startup.org.

About Open Startup (OST)

Open Startup (OST) is a non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering innovation and capacity building through entrepreneurship, education, and cross-cultural exchange. By creating vibrant communities and connecting ecosystems across Africa and beyond, OST is at the forefront of driving entrepreneurial success on the continent.