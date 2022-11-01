Region-wide deal creates a centralised application programming interface (API) gateway, allowing Ooredoo Operating Companies to easily integrate digital partner services with their internal systems, for the benefit of customers

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group today announced it has signed an agreement with Google Cloud to leverage Apigee’s centralised API gateway. This deal is the latest in a series of partnerships between Ooredoo and major global technology players, aimed at future-proofing its business by evolving its core operations to smart telco, upgrading its customer experiences across both business-to-consumer and business-to-business sectors.

The Google Cloud Apigee platform will enable operating companies in all Ooredoo markets to easily integrate digital partners and global applications, with its internal systems through a set of APIs, thus offering a streamlined service to customers. Business customers will benefit from accessing the API gateway capabilities for their own operations.

Present at the signing of the agreement were Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, and Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud. Also present were Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani and Group Regional CEO Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo said: “This strategic partnership between Ooredoo and Google Cloud will propel us on our journey to deliver transformational digital experiences for our customers, in an environment of accelerating change. Ooredoo is committed to upgrading our customers’ world, through the strong and sustainable development of our operations, and leveraging Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art Apigee platform will be a critical success factor in the achievement of this end goal.”

Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of Google Cloud, said: “We are pleased to support Ooredoo, one of the world’s leading telecommunications providers, in delivering innovative products to its customers. With Apigee, Ooredoo Group can build applications with great flexibility, and analyze traffic to drive better performance, gain actionable insights, and generate new revenue streams. Google Cloud continues to collaborate closely with Ooredoo in its digital transformation journey.”

Ooredoo Qatar has already deployed the hybrid API gateway from Apigee, which was completed in record time due to excellent cross-party collaboration with Google Cloud. The solution combines on-premise systems with Google Cloud for better latency and data protection, and has significantly upgraded the digital journeys provided by Ooredoo Qatar to its customers.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.