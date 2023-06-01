Kuwait City: Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications provider, has launched its exclusive "Your Summer On Us" offer for postpaid subscribers, carefuly designed to ensure exceptional summer experiences tailored to customers' diverse needs and preferences.

This special offer includes various plans that provide 3 months of free subscription and device installments, aiming to offer a worry-free summer for customers.

With these added benefits, Ooredoo is dedicated to ensuring their customers can fully enjoy their summer without financial concerns, making the most of their time and creating lasting memories.

Customer-Centric SIM Plans Tailored to Suit Their Needs

Ooredoo is offering three different SIM plans, providing flexibility and choice for customers. Starting at just 10KD monthly, these plans come with a wide range of benefits that will keep customers connected throughout the summer.

Experience the Latest Samsung Smartphones: A Series & S Series

As part of the "Your Summer On Us" offer, Ooredoo introduces the latest Samsung Smartphones A Series & S Series with plans starting at 11KD monthly, for those seeking cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance.

With benefits including 5G internet, roaming data, minutes of international calls, and unlimited SMS and local minutes, customers can immerse themselves in a world of limitless possibilities.

Embrace Innovation with iPhones

Ooredoo understands the allure of the iconic iPhone to Apple users, which is why the "Your Summer On Us" offer includes the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Priced from 25KD monthly, these devices come bundled with exceptional benefits including 5G internet, roaming data, international calls, and unlimited SMS and local minutes. Customers can experience the epitome of elegance and functionality with the iPhone, all while staying connected throughout the summer.

"Our goal with the 'Your Summer On Us' offer is to provide our customers with unbeatable value and a wide range of options," said Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Kuwait. "We want everyone to enjoy a remarkable summer by staying connected to their loved ones and having access to the best devices and plans available."

Customers can visit any Ooredoo store and explore the postpaid plans and devices that suit their lifestyle. They can connect, share, and experience the season like never before with Ooredoo.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.