Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications operator, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its trial of revolutionary Wi-Fi 7 technology. The trial was completed on Fibre-To-The-Room (FTTR) devices for the first time in the region, with plans to launch it commercially in 2024.

Ooredoo Qatar has always supported the innovation, from pioneering the deployment of 5G and 50GPON connectivity to introducing state-of-the-art solutions like Fibre-To-The-Room. These initiatives underscore our commitment to providing superior service and coverage nationwide, ensuring that Ooredoo remains at the forefront of the telecommunications industry.

As per several Industry Benchmarks, Wi-Fi 7 is set to redefine the Internet landscape by enhancing the Wi-Fi speed by 4x, wider coverage, more reliability, and reducing latency. These improvements are critical for supporting next-generation home applications such as 8K video streaming, immersive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, and high-definition interactive gaming. Beyond home use, Wi-Fi 7 will drive substantial innovation across various industrial sectors, including telemedicine, cloud computing, and Industrial IoT, catalysing Qatar’s ongoing digital transformation.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar commented: "At Ooredoo, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of adopting and introducing new technologies. Testing Wi-Fi 7 on FTTR services underscores our dedication not just to keeping up with global technological progress, but to being at the vanguard of these developments.” He added, “We remain committed to delivering solutions that are specifically tailored to the unique demands of our market that addresses home connectivity challenges efficiently and innovatively using the Wi-Fi 7, which is the most advanced Wi-Fi technology.”

The initial commercial launch of Wi-Fi 7 will be with Ooredoo’s innovative FTTR solution, designed to enhance connectivity across larger homes, thereby providing a consistently superior Internet experience for our customers across all corners of their premises.

With the imminent commercial launch of Wi-Fi 7, Ooredoo is setting the stage for Qatar to further solidify the nation’s position at the cutting edge of the digital revolution.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa