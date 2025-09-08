Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, is proud to announce the renewal of its sponsorship of the prestigious Qatar Boat Show as the Exclusive Telecom Sponsor for the 2025 edition, taking place from 5–8 November at Old Doha Port.

The partnership underscores Ooredoo’s ongoing commitment to empowering national events that highlight innovation, luxury, and lifestyle while enhancing Qatar’s status as a premier regional hub for maritime excellence and tourism.

As part of this collaboration, Ooredoo will provide high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across the event venue, ensuring seamless digital access for exhibitors, visitors, and organisers.

The Qatar Boat Show 2025 is set to welcome thousands of visitors from around the globe, offering a spectacular showcase of superyachts, luxury boats, marine equipment, and advanced maritime technologies. The event will also feature workshops, live entertainment, water activities, and networking opportunities that bring together industry leaders, enthusiasts, and stakeholders from the maritime sector.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “We are pleased to renew our sponsorship of the Qatar Boat Show, a unique platform that reflects Qatar’s growing maritime industry. By providing high-speed connectivity, we aim to ensure an exceptional digital experience for every participant, while continuing to play our role as a trusted enabler of Qatar’s most prestigious events.”

This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to delivering world-class connectivity solutions that enhance visitor experiences and support the smooth execution of large-scale events, strengthening Qatar’s position as a destination for innovation, culture, and tourism.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.