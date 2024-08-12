2024 Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year - Telecommunications

2024 Stevie® Award for Technology Excellence

2024 Stevie® Award for Great Employers - Telecommunications

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce its success in securing three coveted Stevie® Awards, one of the world’s most esteemed accolades, celebrating excellence in operational performance across multiple industries. This year, Ooredoo Qatar’s remarkable achievements were acknowledged in leadership, innovation and human resources with the company earning awards for Executive of the Year, Technology Excellence, and Great Employer from the internationally renowned forum.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, was honoured with a Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year in Communication Technology. This recognition underscores his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to innovation, which have propelled Ooredoo Qatar to the forefront of digital transformation and sustainability. His groundbreaking initiatives, which have set new industry benchmarks, and his unwavering commitment to innovation have been instrumental in the company’s significant accomplishments over the past year.

Ooredoo Qatar also secured the Gold Stevie® Award for Leading Digital Transformation and Sustainability in Telecommunications, recognising its pioneering digital transformation initiatives and unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles within the telecommunications sector. The company was further lauded with a Silver Stevie® Award for Employer of the Year in Telecommunications, celebrating Ooredoo Qatar’s commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace that nurtures and develops talent from within.

Commenting on Ooredoo Qatar’s achievements, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO, said: “These awards are a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of our entire team. At Ooredoo Qatar, we are committed to leading the industry in digital transformation, sustainability, and employee empowerment. Our success is driven by our innovative initiatives, our commitment to creating a positive workplace, and our relentless pursuit of excellence. These international accolades fuel our determination to continue driving our national vision forward and setting new industry standards in global telecommunications”.

The recognition from the Stevie Awards reflects Ooredoo Qatar’s strategic vision and operational excellence, underscoring its role as a pioneering force in the telecommunications landscape. Ooredoo Qatar has long been a leader in digital transformation and sustainability, with several key partnerships recently forged with Nokia, Qatar Foundation, Google, Microsoft, and Qatar Airways. The company’s Employer of the Year award also underscores its focus on fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment that empowers employees to reach their full potential. These prestigious accolades highlight Ooredoo Qatar’s dedication to setting new standards in the ICT industry and its unwavering commitment to excellence across every facet of its business.

