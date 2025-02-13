Network will generate new consumer and enterprise revenue streams across industries such as ports, mining and natural gas.

Espoo, Finland – Ooredoo Qatar, the leading telecommunications company in Qatar with more than 3.4 million customers, has selected Nokia to modernize the operator’s core network to enable the delivery of more advanced services, using network slicing and the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities that strengthen network performance, reliability, and the overall customer experience.

The modernization will support Ooredoo Qatar’s network evolution to unlock more value faster from its network assets through new business models and consumer and enterprise revenue streams.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Our vision is about enriching people’s digital lives and taking this important step with Nokia, of moving to a 5G standalone core network, supports our group-wide project initiatives of evolving our network operations with new digital capabilities and business models that strengthen the customer and enterprise experience.”

The deal includes Nokia 5G voice core, packet core, and subscriber data management, which will provide Ooredoo Qatar with the capabilities to deliver ultra-low latency bandwidth and multi-access edge computing, which are needed to provide real-time industrial automation and high-quality gaming experiences at scale.

Nokia's core solutions give communication service providers the flexibility required to operate multi-vendor networks. Ooredoo Qatar will also be able to create thousands of virtual networks on a single physical network infrastructure, with each “slice" tailored to specific requirements for different applications, services, and customers.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “As a leading operator in the Middle East, Ooredoo Qatar continues to drive transformation projects that meet its customers’ evolving digital needs. We are delighted to grow Nokia’s strong partnership with Ooredoo Qatar by providing our flexible 5G standalone Core capabilities and supporting the operator’s multi-level network requirements.”

Ooredoo Qatar will also use Nokia’s MantaRay NM solution for a consolidated and automated network view that optimizes network monitoring and management.

The deal includes the rollout of Nokia Data Center Fabric solution, which enables data centers and cloud environments to easily scale, adapt, and operate. As part of the solution, Nokia’s 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) system will be deployed, allowing Ooredoo Qatar to provide its services at higher efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and increased capacity.

Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core communication service provider customers, with 123 in total, at the end of 2024.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

