Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar proudly celebrates a landmark event in its talent development journey, marking the graduation of 25 high-potential Qatari professionals from the first cohort of the JAHIZ Leadership Development Programme, alongside 15 emerging talents from the Rehlati Developees Programme.

JAHIZ Leadership Development Programme

The JAHIZ Leadership Development Programme offered a comprehensive journey that included five immersive, in-person learning modules led by global faculty. Participants engaged in a series of advanced courses on Personal Leadership & Success, Strategic Thinking, Digital Transformation, Creating Breakthrough Customer Experiences, and Leading Growth Strategy, further enriched by partnerships with renowned institutions like MIT, Kellogg, and TUCK Business Schools.

One of the programme’s defining features was the Action Learning Projects (ALPs), in which participants tackled live strategic imperatives for Ooredoo Qatar. Using a Design Thinking approach, they developed innovative solutions, proofs of concept (PoC), and scalable recommendation for implementation, guided by global faculty and mentorship from Ooredoo’s CXO team.

Rehlati Developees Programme

The Rehlati Developees Programme is a year-long structured development journey designed for fresh Qatari graduates equipping them with foundational skills and leadership competencies. It incorporates three pillars:

Education-based Development: Participants underwent training in Personal Effectiveness, Professional Skills, and Basic Leadership Skills.

Experience-based Development: Participants developed Business Leadership skills through exposure to various business functions, solving live business problems, and presenting innovative solutions. They were supported by internal coaches to navigate challenges and provide guidance.

Reflection: A quarterly review process with Developees and their Line Managers ensured consistent feedback on progress and development.

“The JAHIZ Programme is an outstanding example of our commitment to nurturing Qatari talent. By investing in our people, we are building a strong, resilient organisation ready for the future,” said Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammed Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar.

Mariam Hassan Al‑Hajri​​​​, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, commented: “This ceremony marks a milestone in Ooredoo Qatar’s development initiatives. The JAHIZ and Rehlati, programmes collectively demonstrate our dedication to cultivating Qatari leaders through intensive training, strategic project work, and structured development pathways. We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all participants.”

As part of Ooredoo Qatar’s structured Qatari career track, these programmes collectively strengthen the company’s commitment to nurturing Qatari talent and empowering the next generation of leaders.

