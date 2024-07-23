Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce that Apple Business Manager (ABM) will be available on all Apple devices sold by the company. This move will offer business customers simple and seamless access to the service, helping them to manage and deploy their fleet of Apple devices.

Apple Business Manager is a robust, web-based portal that allows organisations to efficiently control and manage their Apple devices and software. It facilitates device purchasing, deployment, configuration, and content distribution through an integrated mobile device management solution.

The availability of Apple Business Manager through Ooredoo marks a significant enhancement for business customers. They can now leverage this comprehensive solution to streamline device management processes, supporting larger-scale deployments across organisations of all sizes.

This announcement underscores Ooredoo's unwavering dedication to innovative solutions that enrich customer experiences and drive the modernisation of the business sector in Qatar. Business customers can now benefit from a comprehensive, time- and cost-saving service for their device management needs, reinforcing Ooredoo's position as the 'Best for Business'.

