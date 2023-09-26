Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait is gearing up to make a resounding impact in the tech world with the announcement of their highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch event.

Scheduled for September 28, 2023, this event promises to be an extraordinary experience catering to tech enthusiasts, gamers, food connoisseurs, and music aficionados. It's not just about the iPhone; it's about creating an unforgettable, diverse experience for all attendees.

Tech Enthusiasts: The Age of AI

For technology aficionados, this event will be an AI extravaganza. Cutting-edge AI demonstrations and the latest innovations in artificial intelligence will immerse attendees in the world of tech innovation.

Gamers Assemble: Gaming Extravaganza

Gamers won't be left behind; the event boasts challenging and entertaining gaming activities, appealing to both casual and professional gamers.

Culinary Delights and Live Music

Food lovers will delight in a wide selection of delectable cuisines from various food booths. Adding rhythm to the night, live music performances, including a special appearance by renowned singer Abdelaziz Louis, are set to captivate the audience.

Midnight iPhone Madness

For iPhone enthusiasts, the pinnacle of the evening will be the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to own the highly anticipated iPhone 15. Excitement begins at 8:00 PM as eager customers queue up, culminating in a climactic midnight release.

Moreover, attendees can look forward to an array of exciting Ooredoo offers, with early birds set to reap the most rewarding benefits.

A Grand Celebration Anticipated

With its blend of cutting-edge technology, gaming excitement, culinary delights, and live music, the iPhone 15 launch event is poised to attract a massive crowd. It's expected to be one of Kuwait's most significant events this year, promising an unforgettable night for all in attendance.