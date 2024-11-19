[Kuwait ] Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading integrated telecommunications provider and pioneer of digital solutions, has been crowned Overall Winner in “Best in Future of Customer Experience” at the prestigious IDC Future Enterprise Awards, EMEA region. This accolade underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to redefining customer experience through cutting-edge digital solutions and strategic advancements.

The International Data Corporation (IDC), headquartered in London, is a globally renowned provider of market intelligence in ICT consumer markets. Its Future Enterprise EMEA Awards, now in their third year, recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional digital transformation. These awards are designed to highlight how forward-thinking organizations bring their businesses into the future, emphasizing innovation, leadership, and customer-centricity in a digital-first world.

Recognizing Excellence in Digital Transformation

An esteemed panel of judges at IDC selected Ooredoo Kuwait for its trailblazing efforts in 5G deployment, leveraging advanced digital infrastructure, and delivering groundbreaking services. The judges were particularly impressed by Ooredoo’s focus on seamless and enhanced digital experiences, which cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The panel reviewed Ooredoo’s customer-centric transformation initiatives, noting its efforts to enhance customer experiences across all channels. By embedding customer-first principles and leveraging data-driven insights, Ooredoo has successfully delivered personalized lifestyle solutions tailored to meet its customers’ preferences.

Key Achievements Highlighted

Among the milestones recognized by IDC’s judges were:

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with government entities to expand OTT technologies and launching Kuwait’s first large-scale digital entertainment platform.

Innovative Services: Partnering with major retailers to roll out a unique 5G mobile service integrated with lifestyle rewards.

Enhanced Loyalty Programs: Expanding the Nojoom loyalty program with new partners and benefits.

Revamped Mobile App: Introducing an upgraded app with an improved user interface and advanced features.

Customer-Centric Packages: Launching family-focused 5G home internet packages and roaming eSIMs to ensure seamless connectivity while traveling.

These efforts demonstrate Ooredoo Kuwait’s dedication to enriching customer interactions and creating innovative, value-driven partnerships that elevate its offerings.

A Testament to Leadership in Customer Experience

The IDC judges commended Ooredoo’s ability to combine advanced technology with customer-centric strategies, which have set new benchmarks in Kuwait’s telecom sector. This recognition serves as a testament to Ooredoo’s unwavering focus on delivering value, enhancing customer engagement, and continuously innovating to improve its services.

Aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035

Ooredoo Kuwait’s recognition aligns with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which focuses on digital transformation and sustainable growth. The company’s forward-thinking strategies and customer-focused innovations continue to drive progress in the telecom sector, setting new standards and serving as a catalyst for regional digital transformation.

This latest global honor adds to Ooredoo Kuwait’s growing list of international awards and accolades, further cementing its position as a top industry leader. The IDC Future Enterprise EMEA Award stands as a testament to Ooredoo’s mission to enrich the digital lives of its customers and continuously upgrade their world through innovation, collaboration, and excellence.