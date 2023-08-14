Ooredoo Kuwait has officially rolled out its highly anticipated 400Mbps speed, heralding a transformative era in the telecommunications landscape to meet the escalating demands of customers. Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to driving digital transformation and fostering a smart ecosystem, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunication company, proudly introduces the groundbreaking 400Mbps speeds in Kuwait through its subsidiary, FASTtelco.

Setting a remarkable precedent, Ooredoo Kuwait stands as the trailblazer, poised to usher in innovative digital services that will provide fiber internet speeds of up to 400 megabits per second (Mbps) in residential areas covered by the fiber service. This momentous development marks a distinct paradigm shift within the telecommunications industry, catering to the surging demand for high-speed connectivity from customers.

Having secured the essential regulatory endorsements, Ooredoo Kuwait is delivering this high-speed capability to its esteemed customers. It's important to note that this initiative is impeccably aligned with the Ministry of Communications' strategic endeavor, involving the replacement of outdated ONT devices in vital areas such as Al Bida’a, Rumaythiya, Salwa, and Salmiya, with cutting-edge devices engineered to support these elevated speeds.

This strategic move underscores a broader commitment to enhancing infrastructure and establishing a resilient fiber optic network that raises Kuwait's speed standards to global benchmarks.

The vanguard internet technology introduced is meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of customers seeking unparalleled speed and performance through fiber optics. Significantly impervious to electrical interference and surrounding electromagnetic fields, this technology is particularly suited for deployment in areas situated near high-voltage power lines. Its remarkable capability to seamlessly transmit over 10,000 megabytes per second across extensive distances without signal disruption underscores its technological prowess.

Further amplifying the customer experience, Ooredoo Kuwait, in collaboration with Huawei, has launched the Fiber+ service. Representing a pioneering evolution in fiber optic solutions, Fiber+ redefines internet coverage within residential spaces. A unique feature of this technology is its compatibility with both fiber internet and 5G fixed subscriptions, a groundbreaking approach that ensures consistent coverage and reliable speed through discreet installations.

Ooredoo Kuwait's tireless commitment to innovation is validated through rigorous testing and seamless implementation, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and quality. Additionally, the company introduces Voice Over WiFi, an exceptional internet and phone service that ensures uninterrupted speed, even in traditionally challenging spaces like basements. This comprehensive coverage extends throughout homes, effortlessly supporting over 300 devices simultaneously while maintaining optimal speeds. The service's hallmark attributes of impressive speeds, seamless synchronization, and minimal latency culminate in an unparalleled customer experience.

In reflecting on the company's ethos, Naser Al-Abdullah, Director Marketing Communication and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, affirms that enhancing the digital customer experience remains the bedrock of the company's priorities. The modern world's appetite for swift, efficient services is met through dedicated efforts, strategic collaborations, and adaptable approaches that prioritize customer contentment. Recognizing the irreplaceable value of seamless, high-speed connections in daily transactions and activities, he underscores the paradigm-shifting potential of fiber optic lines, which boast unrivaled quality and resilience against environmental factors. He emphasizes that this technology, with its exceptional speed and reliability, caters to a diverse range of customer needs, including avid gamers seeking low-latency experiences. Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait extends its commitment to seamless connectivity through high-speed ProPing subscriptions, assuring the lowest ping rate in Kuwait and delivering an unparalleled gaming experience for esports professionals.

The Fiber Services are available in the following areas:

Hawalli Governorate : Bayan, Hateen, Mishref, Mubarak Al - Abdullah, Al-Salam, Shuhada, Siddeeq, Az-Zahraa, Maidan Hawalli, Rumaithiya, Salwa, Al Bida'a, some blocks in Salmiya.

: Bayan, Hateen, Mishref, Mubarak Al Abdullah, Al-Salam, Shuhada, Siddeeq, Az-Zahraa, Maidan Hawalli, Rumaithiya, Salwa, Al Bida'a, some blocks in Salmiya. Mubarak Al Kabeer Governorate : Al Adan, Abu Fatira, Fnaitees, Al Messilah, Al Fintas, Mubarak Al Kabeer, Al Qurain, Al Qusour, Sabah Al - Salem.

: Al Adan, Abu Fatira, Fnaitees, Al Messilah, Al Fintas, Mubarak Al Kabeer, Al Qurain, Al Qusour, Sabah Al Salem. Ahmadi Governorate : Al Ahmadi, Dahiyat Fahad Al-Ahmad, Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City, Khiran Residential, Mahboula, Mangaf, Al-Sabahiya, Sabah Al-Ahmad, Fahaheel, Abu Halifa.

: Al Ahmadi, Dahiyat Fahad Al-Ahmad, Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City, Khiran Residential, Mahboula, Mangaf, Al-Sabahiya, Sabah Al-Ahmad, Fahaheel, Abu Halifa. Al-Asimah Governorate : Jaber Al-Ahmad, Nahdha, Northwest Sulaibikhat, Al-Qairawan

: Jaber Al-Ahmad, Nahdha, Northwest Sulaibikhat, Al-Qairawan Farwaniya Governorate : Abdullah Al Mubarak, Ishbiliya, Sabah Al Nasser.

: Abdullah Al Mubarak, Ishbiliya, Sabah Al Nasser. Al Jahra Governorate: Al-Nasem, Saad Al Abdullah, Al Waha.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.