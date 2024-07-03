Kuwait: In its continued commitment to empowering the community, Ooredoo Kuwait has launched its summer internship for high school students, focusing on fostering talent and skills among the youth. This initiative is part of the second season of "WAED," a distinguished youth development program in Kuwait, aimed at enhancing the skills of young nationals aged 14 to 17.

Ooredoo Kuwait, in collaboration with the Youth Public Authority, is hosting a group of WAED participants at its main headquarters in Ooredoo Tower for a comprehensive month-long training program. The program commenced yesterday with introductory lectures and office tours.

Ooredoo's involvement in WAED underscores its dedication to supporting and nurturing the nation's youth, a cornerstone of its corporate social responsibility agenda. The company has organized an extensive, industry-focused training program for these summer students, which includes tailored educational content and on-site training activities. This program is designed to equip participants with foundational knowledge and essential skills for a successful career in telecommunications.

Through this summer training, students will gain hands-on experience, develop professional skills, and foster personal growth. The program aligns with the New Kuwait Vision 2035, which emphasizes national empowerment and educational enhancement. Ooredoo is committed to leading the private sector in advancing these goals through initiatives that support youth education and contribute significantly to the nation's sustainable development.

The internship, which runs throughout July, immerses students in a vibrant learning environment where they engage in practical applications and field training essential for acquiring real-world capabilities. The program systematically explores various departments within Ooredoo, including digital technologies, sales, administration, and human resources, preparing interns for future career opportunities.

Ooredoo's senior staff are delivering firsthand industry knowledge to these young learners across various operational fields, providing valuable insights into departments such as customer service, management, operations, sales and marketing, and human resources. The initiative also offers participants the opportunity to explore the telecommunications and internet sectors, including personal and corporate services, products, technological advancements, and digital solutions. These experiences will equip the interns with a diverse skill set necessary to navigate the job market of today and tomorrow.

Prior to the commencement of training, Ooredoo Kuwait selected participants through a series of personal interviews, ensuring a tailored educational experience that meets their individual needs, abilities, and interests.

Ooredoo has designed its summer training to optimize the long summer break, allowing students to deepen their understanding of the telecommunications sector. The company reiterates that WAED is one of many initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and developing their skills in telecommunications and technology. These initiatives are designed to pave clear career paths for young talents, enabling them to showcase their potential and contribute effectively to Kuwait’s progress.

As a leader in digital transformation and innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young talents and stimulating growth. This includes promoting creativity, innovation, and refining technical skills to enhance diversity within the communications industry.

In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to shape a prosperous future for the telecommunications industry in Kuwait. This commitment involves identifying avenues for growth and fostering partnerships with various stakeholders to enhance institutional diversity, promote inclusive practices, and empower local talent for an advanced and evolving tomorrow.