Kuwait - In alignment with the graduation season, Ooredoo Kuwait, a pioneering digital enabler and integrated telecommunications services provider, proudly announces the availability of the new Apple iPad series. Alongside the tablets, Ooredoo is offering a range of high-tech accessories designed to enhance the user experience. These products are available for purchase both in-store and online, with easy payment plans starting at 18 KD, which can also be added to the bill using the Ooredoo ADD feature.

New iPad Series and Accessories

Ooredoo Kuwait is launching the latest iPad models, including the iPad Pro and the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. The new iPad Pro features a sleek, thin, and light design, with a groundbreaking Ultra Retina XDR display and a super-fast M4 chip. The iPad Air models, powered by the M2 chip, offer exceptional performance and advanced capabilities.

These iPads come with robust AI capabilities and options for Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, providing an immersive and upgraded experience. Ooredoo's customer-centric approach ensures that these devices cater to diverse customer needs and preferences.

Exclusive Features and Colour Options

Ooredoo Kuwait offers the new iPad Pro in silver and a new space black, while the iPad Air models are available in various colours, including new blue with purple finishes, starlight, and space grey. This variety caters to a wide range of aesthetic preferences, enhancing both personal and professional use.

Advanced Accessories for an Enhanced Experience

To complement the new iPad series, Ooredoo Kuwait is excited to offer the Apple Pencil Pro, which is compatible with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. This accessory supports advanced features such as barrel roll, squeeze, and haptics, allowing users to bring their ideas to life in innovative ways.

Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait introduces the new, thinner, and lighter Magic Keyboard, specifically designed for the iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard features a function row for quick access to convenient features like screen brightness, a floating design, an aluminium palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, and more. It is available in both black and white.

Commitment to Cutting-Edge Technology and Superior Service

The new iPad series and its innovative accessories are set to elevate the digital experience for Ooredoo’s customers, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements. This launch underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.

By continually updating its product offerings and enhancing the customer experience, Ooredoo solidifies its position as a leader in the telecommunications industry. The introduction of the new Apple iPad series in Kuwait is a testament to this dedication.