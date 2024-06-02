With the tower adorning with their success

Kuwait: Telecommunications and information technology leader, Ooredoo Kuwait, celebrated the extraordinary success of the Australian University in Kuwait (AUK)’s students who secured third place in the Huawei World Championship for Information and Communications Technology (Huawei ICT - 2023/2024). To honor their victory, Ooredoo Tower was adorned with the winners' images and names, commemorating this significant achievement with snapshots of their success at the awards ceremony held in Shenzhen, China, on May 26., Ooredoo Tower

Proud of their significant accomplishment, Ooredoo Kuwait also organized a dedicated visit to AUK, honoring the students in front of their peers and teachers and presented them with awards of appreciation. This recognition highlighted their perseverance, excellence, and skills in communications and technology, representing the ideal model of diligent and creative Kuwaiti students.

This year’s tournament attracted over 170,000 students from more than 2,000 universities and colleges across approximately 80 countries and regions, making it the largest competition since its inception. Over 160 teams, comprising 470 contestants from 49 countries and regions, advanced to the global final through national and regional competitions, including the Kuwaiti team that secured third place.

The Huawei ICT Championship is an annual event for international university and college students, providing an international platform for healthy competition, idea exchange, and the enhancement of knowledge and practical skills in ICT. The competition has contributed to enhancing students' capabilities and honing their innovation skills using new technologies and platforms, aiming to promote technological development and facilitate digital inclusion worldwide.

Recognizing the importance of supporting and developing young talents in ICT, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to support such initiatives as part of its commitment to empowering youth and fostering initiatives aimed at this goal. The company believes that empowering young people and motivating them to participate in technology tournaments will significantly contribute to building a more prosperous and advanced future for Kuwait and drive digital transformation.

Ooredoo Kuwait’s encouragement of students with this honorary gesture reflects its commitment to enriching digital education, driving innovation, and supporting initiatives that seek to develop Kuwait's digital infrastructure. Honoring AUK’s students also underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s dedication to strengthening its partnership with the university and advancing educational development in Kuwait.

To conclude, Ooredoo Kuwait once more extends its heartfelt congratulations to the students of the Australian University in Kuwait for their outstanding achievement. The company wishes them continued success and excellence in their academic and professional futures and appreciates Huawei’s initiative in fostering a new generation of innovative digital talent worldwide.