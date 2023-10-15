Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications provider, has once again asserted its dominance in the tech and telecom landscape by clinching the highly coveted 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership' award at the esteemed SAMENA Council's Leadership & Excellence (LEAD) Awards held in Dubai, UAE.

The award ceremony saw the participation of top-tier executives and leaders representing the region's largest telecom operators, ICT providers, and regulatory bodies.

This award is a testament to Ooredoo's unwavering dedication to achieving 5G excellence and its commitment to enhancing the 5G experience across diverse domains.

Always at the forefront of technology and telecommunications, Ooredoo Kuwait has consistently pushed the boundaries of 5G innovation. The company has made remarkable strides in exploring and developing pioneering 5G use cases, thus establishing new industry benchmarks. A noteworthy achievement in this regard is the provision of public and private lines (DIA/DDA), providing enterprises with superior options for high-speed access, agile provisioning, and end-to-end assurance.

Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to advancing 5G infrastructure surpasses all efforts in this field. The company has introduced innovative solutions to develop a smart, future-ready infrastructure for cities, contributing to enhancing the quality of life for both residents and businesses.

The Excellence and Leadership Awards (LEADs) are considered one of the most prestigious regional platforms that celebrate the achievements of the telecommunications and information technology sector in the region. These awards are organized by the "Samena" Council, which is a telecommunications alliance encompassing three broad geographical regions of the world: South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

These awards shed light on the accelerated efforts made by technology service providers, digital service companies, telecommunications operators, regulatory bodies, and others.

The LEAD awards are based on four main categories: innovation, business excellence, customer experience excellence, and regulatory leadership.

Ooredoo Kuwait's latest accolade, 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership,' not only underscores the company's pivotal role in advancing the telecommunications landscape but also highlights its dedication to driving the evolution of 5G technology.

The company will continue to leverage its expertise, harness technological advancements, and spearhead transformative initiatives that shape the future of telecommunications in Kuwait and beyond.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.