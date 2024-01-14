Kuwait – In a strategic move aligned with its commitment to enhancing the digital experiences of its local community, Ooredoo, Kuwait's foremost provider of integrated communication services and technology, is proud to announce the expansion of its acclaimed customer rewards initiative, the Nojoom Loyalty Program.

As part of this initiative, Ooredoo is intensifying its collaboration with leading brands, service providers, and local businesses, aiming to diversify its points-based rewards platform. The telecom giant seeks to enrich its portfolio of commercial and service partners, offering a broader range of world-class brands and quality service providers. These partnerships are designed to cater to the diverse needs of customers' contemporary lifestyles through innovative promotions.

Local Business Empowerment

In a strategic move to support local businesses and fulfill its commitment to actively contribute to the advancement of the SME sector, Ooredoo Kuwait has seamlessly integrated multiple enterprises into the Nojoom Loyalty Program. This integration facilitates the qualification of products and services from these businesses for points exchange, thereby promoting increased sales and fostering sustainable growth.

Ooredoo the companion brand of your lifestyle

Driven by a customer-centric approach, Ooredoo aims to expand the impact of its rewards program by diversifying its partnerships across various sectors. This expansion ensures that Nojoom reaches all customer segments, positioning Ooredoo not just as a communications service provider but as a trusted digital partner supporting customers in all aspects of their daily lives. The key sectors covered include hospitality, F&B, fashion, electronics, furniture, hypermarkets, e-commerce platforms, banking, insurance, automotive services, health and fitness, travel, and entertainment.

Strategic Promotions and Exclusive Benefits

Incorporating a well-rounded promotional strategy, Ooredoo ensures that Nojoom aligns with partners' seasonal and lifestyle promotions throughout the year. Customers can expect exclusive benefits tied to partner campaigns during events and special occasions. Examples include Nojoom season discounts during White Friday, winter fashion vouchers during the winter season, and attractive benefits for year-end celebrations with travel, entertainment, and banking partners.

Social Commitment and Sustainability

Ooredoo Kuwait emphasizes its social responsibility by onboarding locally established businesses, contributing to the growth of the SME sector. The company underscores the importance of sustainability by aligning its policies with those of its Nojoom partners.

Through these sustainable collaborations, Ooredoo aims to ensure business continuity in line with its values and user preferences, maintaining its leadership in communications and technology.

Ooredoo Kuwait persists in its commitment to being the companion brand, catering to diverse segments regardless of age, lifestyle, or hobbies. Empowering its customers to unlock a world of possibilities, the company boasts the first and best loyalty program in the country. Ooredoo consistently seeks new initiatives to align with and exceed the expectations of its loyal customer base.