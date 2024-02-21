Kuwait City: In alignment with its steadfast commitment to social responsibility and the advancement of education, Ooredoo Kuwait, the pioneering technology and telecom operator, proudly announced its sponsorship of a team of mechanical engineering students from Kuwait University. This sponsorship stands as a testament to Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to nurturing the talents of young Kuwaitis and making a meaningful contribution to the educational landscape.

Moreover, this sponsorship provides Ooredoo with a unique opportunity to engage with the next generation of engineers and innovators, exemplifying the company's commitment to shaping the future of the industry in Kuwait.

The sponsored team is currently immersed in a groundbreaking capstone project that seeks to redefine the capabilities of high-performance supercars. The focal point of their innovation is the development of a cutting-edge "Supercar Air-Braking System" (SABS) designed to enhance safety and maneuverability.

The Capstone Project: “Supercar Air-Braking System”

The SABS Team's project aims to create an innovative Air-Brake System prototype designed to transcend conventional braking capabilities and enhance overall maneuverability. Drawing inspiration from fighter jets, the system incorporates flaps, wings, and air funnels in the front and rear ends of the vehicle. This cutting-edge technology, currently being tested on a Porsche Cayman, deploys automatically based on the driver's needs, ultimately boosting maneuverability, stability, and safety.

The SABS Team aspires to showcase their groundbreaking innovation to the world, highlighting its record-breaking performance and utility. Their goal is to establish national benchmarks for Kuwait. The team is determined to secure the first-place award at the 45th Engineering Design Exhibition hosted by Kuwait University by the end of March.

By sponsoring the SABS Team, Ooredoo Kuwait demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. Through support for education and innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait continues its mission to upgrade the lives of its customers and the community it serves.

The company actively participates in nurturing the skills and talents of young Kuwaitis, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.