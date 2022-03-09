Palo Alto, California: Ooredoo Kuwait has appointed data analytics specialists LigaData to support data-driven digital transformation projects. The organizations announced their collaboration at the largest telecommunications conference in the world - Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



Ooredoo Kuwait provides mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services and is part of the Ooredoo Group which operates in 12 markets worldwide.



The partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and LigaData reinforces Ooredoo’s commitment to their vision of empowering Kuwait’s society by driving digital transformation and enrich people’s digital lives. By enhancing the organization’s data management infrastructure, customers will experience an even greater service.



Silicon Valley based LigaData has successfully completed an initial strategic data infrastructure upgrade, laying the technical foundations for a new era of digital solutions.



Hassan El Chami, Ooredoo Kuwait Chief Technology Officer, stated: “Ooredoo Kuwait continues to promote the importance of change and innovation to provide cutting-edge digital services for our customers. Data and analytics are pivotal to enable us to accomplish these digital transformation goals. The appointment of LigaData will help accelerate our data-driven digital transformation plans.”



Bassel Ojjeh, CEO at LigaData, says: “Ooredoo Kuwait is impressively driving the introduction of innovative digital services to its customers. We’re thrilled to partner with Ooredoo Kuwait and support them in leveraging data and analytics even further as they enhance their existing infrastructure.”



About Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo in Kuwait, formerly known as Wataniya Telecom, is a member of Ooredoo Group. Commercially launched in December 1999, the company provides mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.



About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.



