A New Mobile Service Combining Connectivity and Retail Rewards

Nouf Al-Mashaan: "Aura Mobile is a game changer in the telecommunications industry."

Nida Unas: "Aura Mobile redefines the meaning of loyalty in the digital age."

Annual subscription starts from 85 Kuwaiti dinars with exceptional benefits

Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, in partnership with Alshaya Group, has officially launched Aura Mobile by Ooredoo, marking a significant milestone in Kuwait’s mobile service landscape. This groundbreaking collaboration between one of the region’s leading telecommunications providers and a global retail giant is set to revolutionize how customers experience mobile connectivity and retail rewards. With Aura Mobile, consumers can now enjoy the best of both worlds—high-speed mobile services and exclusive shopping benefits—designed to suit their modern lifestyles.

Aura Mobile by Ooredoo: A Seamless Fusion of Connectivity and Lifestyle

Aura Mobile is more than just another mobile service; it’s an innovative solution tailored to meet the tech-savvy and retail-focused needs of today’s consumers. Powered by Ooredoo’s advanced 5G network and fully integrated with Alshaya’s renowned Aura loyalty programme, Aura Mobile offers customers a unique opportunity to access premium telecommunications services while unlocking retail rewards at over 50 of Alshaya’s top brands.

Key Features of Aura Mobile:

Aura Mobile subscribers have access to a variety of flexible prepaid plans, each designed to meet diverse data, voice, and lifestyle needs:

Trial Plan: A 7-day package with 200GB of data and 200 minutes, allowing customers to explore Aura Mobile and its retail benefits.

Monthly Plan: Aura 8: Offers 90GB of data, 400 minutes, and a 1-month validity, alongside an 8% discount at 50+ Alshaya brands.

Monthly Plan: Aura 15: A premium plan with 500GB of data, 500 minutes, 1GB roaming, and a 15% discount at Alshaya brands.

Yearly Plan: Aura 8: Provides 90GB of data and 400 minutes per month, with a 1-year validity and an 8% discount at Alshaya stores, alongside an upgrade to Aura Star tier.

Yearly Plan: Aura 15: Delivers 500GB of data, 500 minutes, and 1GB roaming per month for 1 year, with a 15% discount across Alshaya brands and an Aura Star tier upgrade.

Subscribers also earn Aura points with every recharge, add-on purchase, or SIM purchase, which can be redeemed for rewards across Alshaya’s network, making Aura Mobile more than just a telecom service—it’s a lifestyle companion.

Unmatched Retail Benefits Across 50+ Alshaya Brands

A key highlight of Aura Mobile is its seamless integration with the Aura loyalty programme, allowing members to earn and redeem points with every purchase at over 50 participating Alshaya brands. From fashion and beauty to dining and lifestyle, subscribers enjoy exclusive discounts and rewards, including savings of up to 15% on full-priced items at leading retail brands.

Nida Unas, Director of Loyalty at Alshaya Group, commented on the launch, saying: "Aura Mobile brings a unique blend of connectivity and loyalty. We are thrilled to offer our customers an experience where their everyday activities—shopping, dining, and communicating—are rewarded. This partnership ensures that our loyalty programme continues to provide real, tangible benefits across various aspects of life."

Nouf Al-Mashaan, Senior Director of External Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, added: "We are proud to partner with Alshaya to launch Aura Mobile, a service that truly enhances the mobile experience by integrating it with a rewards system that benefits all aspects of our customers’ lives. Whether it's staying connected with Ooredoo’s reliable 5G network or enjoying exclusive discounts at Alshaya’s wide range of brands, Aura Mobile is a game-changer."

How to Get an Aura Mobile SIM

Subscribing to Aura Mobile is easy and convenient:

Visit the website: www.auramobile.com.kw

Download the Aura app for quick and easy registration.

Pick up a SIM from the Ooredoo store at Avenues Phase 4.

Both eSIM and physical SIM options are available, with physical SIM cards delivered directly to customers' doorsteps.

How to Access Your Discounts

After subscribing to Aura Mobile, accessing retail discounts is simple. Log into the Aura app with your Aura mobile number or existing account, and you’ll find a Discount QR Code. Present this code at any participating Alshaya store to instantly enjoy your discounts, ensuring a seamless connection between mobile services and retail rewards.

Recharge and Add-On Options

Aura Mobile subscribers can easily recharge their accounts or purchase add-ons through multiple convenient channels: