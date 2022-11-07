Operating Companies Awarded for Excellence Across Several Areas

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison scooped a People’s Choice Stevie Award

Fatima Sultan Al-Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, as a finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO: “Awards Testament to our Commitment to Customer Service, Upgrading Customers’ Worlds”

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Group has announced the wins of 13 awards at the 2022 Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs), with Group and its operating companies receiving three Gold, three Silver and six Bronze awards.

The Stevie IBAs honour the outstanding performance and positive contributions of organisations worldwide. Ooredoo was lauded for its outstanding performance across a range of award categories, for areas including innovation, human resources and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the awards, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, said: “We are delighted and proud that our operating companies are the recipients of yet another host of awards for another year. Our teams across our global footprint work tirelessly to offer our customers the best products and services, and the best customer service, and these awards are strong testament to this commendable dedication. We have a strategic commitment to upgrading our customers’ worlds through innovation and digitalisation, and we are excited to see so many of the awards recognise our efforts in this regard. We are also pleased to see an award for our excellence in human resources this year; evidence that our corporate strategy to invest in our people is paying off.”

Ooredoo Group was named the Gold winner in the Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year – More Than 2,500 Employees category, and also scooped a Silver award in the Company of The Year – Telecommunications – Large category.

Ooredoo Palestine also took home a Gold award, being named the Fastest-Growing Company of The Year in the Middle East and Africa region.

Ooredoo Maldives received a Gold award in the Telecommunications – Product category, recognising its mobile payments and e-commerce innovations – m-Faisaa and Moolee.

Ooredoo Qatar’s pioneering 5G network earned the company the recognition of being a Silver Stevie award winner in the Technical Innovation of The Year – At Organisations with 1,000 or More Employees category. The company also won a Silver award in the Company of The Year – Telecommunications – Large category.

Indosat Ooredoo joined the operating companies being recognised as the best in their size categories, winning a Bronze Company of The Year – Telecommunications – Large award.

Following the merger announced earlier this year, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison IM3 was recognised in the Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year – More Than 2,500 Employees category, winning a Bronze award.

Ooredoo Myanmar received three Bronze Stevies for their performance across a range of categories: Achievement in Customer Satisfaction; Achievement in Human Resources; and Most Valuable Corporate Response.

Ooredoo Maldives received a Bronze Stevie in the Company of The Year – Telecommunications – Large category.

Ooredoo Group is no stranger to recognition in 2022. The company was again named a Top 50 Global Telecommunications Brand in the Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2022 report by industry valuation and strategy consultancy, Brand Finance.

Ooredoo Group’s Managing Director and CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, was also recognised for his leadership by global media company Forbes, appearing among the top 40 in the Forbes Middle East Top 50 CEOs list for 2022.

The Stevie IBA wins follow a host of other awards this year, including 15 awards at the 2022 MENA Stevie and 2022 APAC Stevie Awards. Ooredoo was also awarded Best Telco Qatar and Most Innovative Digital Communication Service Provider Qatar at the 2022 International business Magazine Awards.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison scooped an award at the Stevie People’s Choice Awards – recognising Favourite Companies and chosen by voting - winning the award in the Telecommunications category.

Ooredoo Group’s recognition at the Stevies continues with the nomination of Fatima Sultan Al-Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, as a finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Mrs Al-Kuwari is in the running for an award in the Female Executive of The Year – Business Products – More than 2,500 Employees category, with results set to be announced mid-November.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.