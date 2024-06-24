Ooredoo plans to deploy thousands of NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs in its AI data centres to support the region.

Initiative expected to drive economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation across Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait, and the Maldives.

Doha, Qatar, and Copenhagen, Denmark: Ooredoo Group today announced it is becoming an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), aligned with its strategy of becoming the leading digital infrastructure provider in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Through this collaboration, Ooredoo is leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced accelerated computing platform to help enable the AI revolution in the region.

Capitalising on the significant market demand for accelerated computing and hyperconnectivity across its MENA footprint, Ooredoo is developing an AI-ready platform powered by NVIDIA’s full-stack innovation across systems, software, and services.

This platform will serve as a valuable resource, supporting governments and empowering enterprises and startups to securely process their private datasets, as well as produce valuable insights as tokens that power innovations for its users.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “Implementing NVIDIA's full-stack platform for accelerated computing and generative AI, Ooredoo is equipped to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in MENA, driving digitalisation and innovation as the leading digital infrastructure provider in the region. Working with NVIDIA, we aim to meet the significantly growing demand for accelerated computing infrastructure to support advanced AI models.”

Transforming industries with next-generation AI and GPU offerings

Through this collaboration, governments, enterprises, and startups in Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait, and the Maldives will have access to NVIDIA's latest full-stack AI platform.

Ooredoo plans to deploy thousands of NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs in its AI data centres to support the region, enabling customers to leverage a state-of-the-art AI platform with advanced infrastructure, tools, and software. This will optimise processes and drive operational efficiencies across industries.

Customers will benefit from Ooredoo’s GPU-as-a-Service, which offers on-demand access to some of the most advanced AI and machine learning tools available - including one of the most transformative technologies available today, generative AI.

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom, NVIDIA, said: “As a trusted regional telecommunications provider, Ooredoo Group combines deep enterprise and consumer relationships with the ability to invest in and deploy AI infrastructure and services. By providing NVIDIA’s full-stack AI computing platform to customers, Ooredoo will help make it easier for their customers to deploy generative AI applications and services.”

Ooredoo driving regional growth through localised infrastructure and AI hosting solutions

Ooredoo Group’s collaboration with NVIDIA is part of its larger aim to boost AI infrastructure in the MENA region while enabling enhanced security, optimised performance, and customisation to align with local standards.

As a result, the countries where Ooredoo operates can establish local clouds, facilitating the development of local AI ecosystems and applications and reinforcing data security measures.

Ooredoo will be able to offer GPU-as-infrastructure, giving its customers the flexibility to integrate accelerated computing with their own cloud solutions or directly host them on premises. This ensures customers have the most efficient and tailored AI processing capabilities at their disposal.

The initiative is expected to drive economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation across the region by empowering customers with a state-of-the-art AI cloud platform. Ooredoo will work on the implementation in close coordination with the stakeholders in each country to ensure alignment with local requirements and to maximise the benefits of its AI initiatives to advance sovereign AI goals.

A leading digital infrastructure provider

Ooredoo’s digital ecosystem encompasses core telecom services and a dedicated data centre platform, as well as independent entities focused on wireless towers, financial technology, and subsea cable ventures. It aligns with Ooredoo's strategy to transform into a telecom and infrastructure holding with a de-layered multi-business structure, with an overarching goal to become the neutral carrier of choice, creating synergies across its ecosystem while ensuring business sustainability and expansion.

The agreement with NVIDIA was signed during TMForum’s DTW24 in Copenhagen in the presence of Ooredoo Group CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo and NVIDIA Senior Vice President of Telecom Ronnie Vasishta.

