Doha, Qatar – Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (“Ooredoo”) – Ticker: ORDS hosted its 2025 Capital Markets Day on 3 November 2025 to update investors and stakeholders on the Group’s strategic direction, operational progress and growth ambitions.

Diversified Regional Leader with Scale

Ooredoo operates in nine countries across the MENASA region, including its joint venture in Indonesia, giving the Group access to a rapidly expanding population of over 400 million people and nearly 100 million households. The Group’s highly scaled operations serve approximately 150 million mobile and broadband subscribers and generated consolidated revenue of $6.6 billion for the last twelve months to 30 September 2025.

Ooredoo has secured the first or second market positions in seven of its nine markets, underpinned by its scale, robust operations and best-in-class customer experience.

Strategy for Sustainable Value Creation

Ooredoo’s strategy is centred on value creation, focusing on markets where the Group can achieve scale, lead and deliver superior returns. As a regional digital connectivity leader, Ooredoo benefits from strong market positions, generally benign competitive environments and a balanced portfolio of stable, cash-generative markets alongside high-growth markets. The Group’s robust balance sheet and consistent returns provide a solid foundation for future growth.

The Group operates a well-invested, superior telecom network and a premium brand, with a strong focus on customer experience. Ooredoo owns and operates a comprehensive digital infrastructure platform - including data centres, towers, fibre assets and AI & cloud service platforms - enabling sustainable differentiation and future value creation as the industry evolves. The business is led by an experienced management team committed to operational excellence, digital transformation, and long-term shareholder value.

New Strategic Framework: RISE

Ooredoo is evolving its strategy, structured around the RISE framework: Refresh, Intensify, Scale and Expand. Within this, the Group is intensifying its core telecom operations, scaling its digital infrastructure business and developing platform adjacencies to unlock future growth.

Core Telco : Serving around 150 million subscribers, the core telecom business will continue to optimally utilise deployed capital, maintain a disciplined cost structure and deliver robust, competitive services. This segment currently represents around 96% of Group revenue.

: Serving around 150 million subscribers, the core telecom business will continue to optimally utilise deployed capital, maintain a disciplined cost structure and deliver robust, competitive services. This segment currently represents around 96% of Group revenue. Digital Infrastructure: The Group is systematically scaling its digital infrastructure platform, which today comprises of four building blocks – towers, data centres, sea cable & transport fibre and AI/Cloud Services platforms. Those assets span more than 30,000 towers, nearly 30MW of data centre capacity, the latest NVIDIA chips and high-speed transport fibre assets of 720 terabits per second. These investments position Ooredoo to meet accelerating demand for digital connectivity, data and cloud services.

The Group is systematically scaling its digital infrastructure platform, which today comprises of four building blocks – towers, data centres, sea cable & transport fibre and AI/Cloud Services platforms. Those assets span more than 30,000 towers, nearly 30MW of data centre capacity, the latest NVIDIA chips and high-speed transport fibre assets of 720 terabits per second. These investments position Ooredoo to meet accelerating demand for digital connectivity, data and cloud services. Platform Adjacencies: Ooredoo is actively exploring new use cases and adjacent industry opportunities, leveraging existing capital and expertise to derive profitable contributions beyond its core connectivity and infrastructure businesses.

The RISE framework recognizes that each business pillar is at a different stage of its lifecycle and requires tailored focus and investment. Foundational enablers - including people, AI-driven transformation, competitive networks and IT, as well as customer experience excellence -support long-term success.

Strong Market Fundamentals and Growth Drivers

Ooredoo operates in markets with strong underlying fundamentals, including average GDP growth of approximately 4.4% - well above global levels - and a young, expanding demographic, with nearly one in five people under 25. This dynamic supports rapid digital adoption and increasing data consumption, which is growing at a CAGR of approximately 14% across the portfolio. The Group has observed positive traffic elasticity, with higher data usage translating directly into revenue growth, particularly in markets such as Algeria and Iraq.

Pathway to Future Value Creation

Currently, 96% of Ooredoo’s business is derived from its core telco pillar. Over time, the Group expects to grow its digital infrastructure and platform adjacencies segments together to contribute around 15% of Group’s total revenue by 2030, up from approximately 3% and 1% in 2025, to targets of 12% and 3%, respectively.

Ooredoo’s strategic focus on scale, stability, and growth, combined with its resilient platform and commitment to operational excellence, positions the Group to deliver lasting value for shareholders as the digital landscape continues to evolve.

Ooredoo Group’s Chief Executive Officer Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, said:

“At Ooredoo Group, our commitment to delivering sustained value is reflected in our ability to consistently secure leading market positions across the MENASA region and to serve nearly 150 million mobile and broadband subscribers.

Our disciplined strategy of investing in superior digital infrastructure, combined with our premium market positioning, not only sets us apart but also drives tangible results, our operating companies regularly achieve higher average revenues per user than sector averages.

This performance is a testament to execution excellence, strength of our brand, our focus on customer experience and our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving digital needs of the communities we serve.

Guided by our refreshed RISE strategy, Ooredoo is strongly positioned to capture new growth opportunities, diversify our revenue streams, and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders. As a management team, we remain confident in our ability to execute on RISE”

All presentations and related materials are now available to view on the Ooredoo investor relations website.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications Company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. It serves consumers and businesses in nine countries, delivering a broad range of content and services through its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. As of 31 December 2024, Ooredoo generated full-year Revenue of QAR 24 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.