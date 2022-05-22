Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, announced that it is the first Telecom in Kuwait to obtain the Cloud Service Provider license from the Communication and IT Regulatory Authority (CITRA). The “Cloud Service Provider” license, which is new in Kuwait, was issued to Ooredoo following an extensive review of the company’s technical capabilities, cloud infrastructure robustness, security policies and safeguards, data handling and storage procedures, as well as technical and security certifications. CITRA’s review process ensures that Ooredoo, is in strict compliance with Kuwait’s data sovereignty and security requirements, and is following international data protection best practices.

This comes at a time when cloud services are considered one of the modern and important technological revolutions to facilitate business procedures and make them available to institutions and individuals so that the Public Sector in Kuwait can benefit from and become pioneers in this field on both the regional and international levels.

In a statement regarding the license, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait said, “We are proud of this achievement, which represents a milestone in the history of Ooredoo Kuwait’s Data Center since its launch in 2017, which was designed with the highest standards and is the first commercial center to obtain Tier 3 certification in Kuwait, being the only one of its kind nationwide. We are also very keen on managing all the data in our data center with accuracy and efficiency by a team of specialized professionals”.

Al-Babtain added, “Ooredoo Kuwait’s data center was built with the highest levels of security and the latest technologies to provide cloud and cyber security services. The data center provides a suite of managed hosting services tailor-made to fit corporate and business needs. These services are ideal for corporates and businesses looking to better manage their data, platforms and applications”.

Al-Babtain further added, “We are the only data center that provides stable and secured internet without interruption 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from anywhere in the world with total safety and confidentiality. We have succeeded in providing 1250 days of uninterrupted data center services with zero downtime and with an average of 99.999%; and we were able to gain the trust of many companies.

Al-Babtain concluded, “These achievements are a direct result of Ooredoo's ambitious strategy, which includes providing uninterrupted digital solutions to its customers and aims to enrich their digital experience. We are proud of our continuous dedication to our customers by providing the latest services that benefit companies and institutions of all sizes, which enabled us to gain the confidence of major companies in Kuwait. We always strive to occupy and maintain a leading position in the market and continue to provide our customers with integrated services that are specific to businesses, which will support them in their digital transformation journey.”

It is worth mentioning Ooredoo Kuwait’s data center is designed as per Tier 3 specifications with optimized procedures and processes based on industry’s standards. The data center is also unique in providing wired and wireless interconnection systems through FASTtelco - Subsidiary of Ooredoo Kuwait, where data center customers can benefit from various services that contribute to providing a secure connection and ease of communication between sites with high-quality encryption systems instead of programs (Network Layer vs Application layer).

Ooredoo is the only provider in the Kuwait of this type of connection and encryption systems. The center is fully equipped to provide an exceptional experience in services and solutions such as managed hosting services, CPE, cloud services, NOC and SOC in addition to an array of other services. This comes to further reiterate the company’s commitment to being one of the leading companies in information technology solutions, and the company of choice for prospective clients searching for ICT solutions, catering especially for the needs of corporates and businesses.

