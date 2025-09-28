Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group today announced the rollout of advanced cybersecurity services across its markets, in partnership with Innovatix Systems LLC. The new services are designed to protect customers’ digital assets with security embedded from the start, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted digital experiences while keeping pace with rapidly evolving threats.

Ooredoo and Innovatix will provide round-the-clock protection across critical security platforms - from Managed Security Services and 24/7 SOC to EDR and XDR - all delivered with flexible support that works across different vendors, plus real-time monitoring and incident management. Customers benefit from continuous protection that is proactive, scalable, and tailored to local needs.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo, said: “It is critical that security keeps pace with innovation. With Innovatix, we are extending world-class cybersecurity services to millions of users across multiple countries — multilingual, scalable, and localized — giving our customers the confidence to innovate securely.”

Ahmed Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer, Innovatix Systems LLC, said: “Our expertise, combined with Ooredoo’s scale, enables us to deliver defense-grade cybersecurity services that meet the highest international standards while being adapted to the realities of each market. Together with Ooredoo, we are ensuring that businesses and individuals can operate with confidence.”

The new services are already live in Qatar, Tunisia, Kuwait, and the Maldives, with rollout across all Ooredoo operating companies planned before the end of 2025.

Solutions are available in Arabic, English, and French to ensure consistent protection across Ooredoo’s diverse footprint, from Algeria to the Maldives.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 9 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2024. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.