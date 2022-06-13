Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for business solutions, announced its collaboration with Huawei to by Ooredoo Cloud Connect in Kuwait, driving digital transformation in Kuwait. Ooredoo Cloud Connect is a new generation of cloud-optimized managed network services powered by Huawei Cloud Campus MSP platform. The collaboration took place at a signing ceremony which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Huawei Middle East IP Club Forum.

In a statement regarding the collaboration, Sulaiman Al-Humoud, Director, Enterprise Planning & Demand at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Ooredoo Kuwait; in collaboration with Huawei will offer Kuwait Enterprise Businesses white-glove managed SD-LAN and SD-WAN services that deliver a variety of high-level service benefits, including a single pane of glass, technical consulting resources and advanced service delivery.”

Al-Humoud added, “These new-generation of services aim at enabling Enterprise Businesses to keep pace with innovation, meet rapidly changing business needs and optimize network performance and user experiences through a cloud-like subscription model.”

Ooredoo Cloud Connect brings software defined networking (SDN), programmable networking and API-based operation to LAN and WAN services. Through this offering, customers will be able to maximize the benefits of performance, agility and flexibility for their own businesses.

The platform is hosted at Ooredoo Kuwait’s Data center guarantees data user privacy in compliance with Communication and IT Regulatory Authority (CITRA) regulations and Industries Standards. Ooredoo Kuwait’s Data center. It is worth mentioning that Ooredoo Kuwait was issued with the “Cloud Service Provider” license by CITRA, following an extensive review of the company’s technical capabilities, cloud infrastructure robustness, security policies and safeguards, data handling and storage procedures, as well as technical and security certifications. CITRA’s review process ensures that Ooredoo, is in strict compliance with Kuwait’s data sovereignty and security requirements, and is following international data protection best practices.

Together, Ooredoo Kuwait business and Huawei will assist Enterprise Business across Verticals to transform their business services with smart Solutions such as Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) for Retail; Asset Tracking for Education, Healthcare and Malls; smart real estate solution for Hospitality and SMEs.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 and is a member of the International Ooredoo Group. The company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo Kuwait operates in a number of telecom service providers in the region, such as Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine.

Ooredoo Kuwait generated revenues of KD 602 million as of December 31, 2021. Its shares are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.

