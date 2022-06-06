Ooredoo wins 15 awards at 2022 MENA Stevie and 2022 APAC Stevie Awards, including four gold awards

Awarded Best Telco Qatar and Most Innovative Digital Communication Service Provider Qatar awards at 2022 International Business Magazine Awards

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, the international communications company, has won 17 accolades at recent international award ceremonies, recognising its commitment to market-leading product offerings and innovation across its commercial practices and its broader dedication to being a leading socially responsible business in the telecommunications industry.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Managing Director and CEO of Ooredoo Group, said: “These eminent awards are demonstrative of Ooredoo’s continued strategy of market disruption and product innovation, coupled with our focus on enabling social and economic progress through supporting local communities. We continue to deliver on our promise to customers - both consumer and business - across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia: that we will develop, provide and sustain best-in-class mobile services.”

2022 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

Ooredoo won eight separate awards in the 2022 Stevie Awards for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, scooping three gold, two silver and three bronze awards in recognition of the company’s quality of service across its markets in Asia.

Ooredoo Myanmar won Gold for ‘Innovative Achievement in Human Resources’, while Ooredoo Maldives won ‘Innovative Achievement in Organisation Recovery’. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison also picked up the gold award for ‘Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries’.

The silver award for ‘Excellence in Innovation in Consumer Product & Service Industries’ was given to Ooredoo Maldives, while Ooredoo Myanmar won silver in ‘Most Valuable Corporate Response’, in recognition of its action during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bronze awards were picked up by Ooredoo Myanmar for ‘Award for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries’, by Ooredoo Maldives for ‘Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries’, and by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison for ‘Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation -Telecommunications Industries’.

2022 Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards

Ooredoo collected seven separate accolades at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Stevie Awards - recognising commitment to best business practice across the region - including one gold, two silver, and four bronze awards.

Ooredoo Qatar 5G received the gold award for ‘Innovation in Technology Management, Planning and Implementation in the Telecommunications Industry’.

Ooredoo Group won silver for ‘Most Valuable Corporate Response’, while Ooredoo Algeria took home the silver award for ‘Innovation in Consumer Products and Services’.

Ooredoo Group, Ooredoo Qatar and Ooredoo Algeria were awarded bronze in the ‘Most Exemplary Employer’ category, testament to the company’s continuous efforts to adopt progressive and outstanding employment practices across its markets. Ooredoo Oman received the bronze award for ‘Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries’.

2022 International Business Magazine Awards

Ooredoo Qatar was recognised as the ‘Best Telecommunications Company Qatar 2022’, and the ‘Most Innovative Digital Communication Service Provider Qatar 2022’, by the International Business Magazine Awards. The awards recognise the accomplishments of international business entities in their ongoing commitment toward the highest standards of commercial practice.

