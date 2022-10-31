Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce digital innovative services in Kuwait, continues its constant upgrades across all aspects of operations, services, digital enhancement of its network and, heavily investing in, rewarding its customers with the most of exclusive benefits and rewards. The wide variety of gifts are unprecedented in the market, as the Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Operator for the 2022 World Cup, Ooredoo has rewarded its customers with the chance to attend the all awaited for world cup taking place in Qatar through its ‘Ooredoo Surprises’ platform. Now Nojoom, Kuwait’s largest loyalty program, is the next upgraded platform in Ooredoo’s line-up to get elevated and be utilized as means of rewarding its loyal customer base with exclusive offers across a diverse range of exciting top brands in Kuwait. Nojoom from Ooredoo grants customers the chance to earn points which can be redeemed to enjoy the best of offers guaranteed to add a wondrous sparkle to customers’ everyday experience. Kuwait’s Nojoom members are able to redeem their points & unlock specific deals, such as buy one get one free, unique gifts, cash vouchers, special discounts and service upgrades.

Ooredoo’s next commendable partnership is with the highly recognized brand, “Talabat”, the region’s leading local tech platform that seamlessly connects customers with their favorite stores through a few taps on their platform. This past Sunday, 30th October 2022, Ooredoo & Talabat Kuwait celebrate this exciting partnership through a signing ceremony that was held at Ooredoo’s HQ. Sharing the same goal oriented approach to connect its customers to the best of brands in the market, this one of a kind partnership allows Ooredoo customers to redeem their Nojoom points through the ‘MyOoredoo App’ to their Talabat Pay credit in numeral values of KD3, KD5, KD10, KD 15 & KD20.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Mr. Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain expressed his view towards this exciting new partnership saying “Ooredoo will constantly upgrade and update all channels and means of its communications, services, products, promotions and, in this case, its rewards programs to praise and acknowledge customers’ loyalty with the brand across their journey with Ooredoo”. He further added, “This exciting new agreement is a one of a kind across the telecommunications industry, with Talabat, we’re able to work with a key player in the Kuwaiti market to give customers a one of a kind experience and rewarding program across the telecommunications industry”.

Bader Al-Ghanim, Managing Director at Talabat Kuwait, stated that ‘this new partnership is a great value added service for Talabat users. At Talabat, we are always driven to provide the best experience to our customers. Our partnership with Ooredo, a key player in the telecom sector, is an exciting new addition that will benefit customers and add a unique and positive experience to their journey.’

Ooredoo ensures that the needs of their customers will always be atop of their strategies and being customer-centric is a shared and understood concept amongst all employees within the company. To upgrade and deliver an experience like no other is what their new slogan ‘Upgrade Your World’ always revolved around with their customers’ needs and demands at the core of it all.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 18 years into the leading local tech platform in the region.

We deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in many cases, 20 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2021 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 900,000 meals to those in need, as well as donated over 2.2million dollars to charity with the help of our partners and customers. Talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.