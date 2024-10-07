Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecom provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, to introduce an innovative AutoPay service through the QIB Mobile App. This new solution allows customers to easily set up automatic payments for their Ooredoo services via the AutoPay feature, ensuring hassle-free bill payments.

To celebrate the launch, QIB customers who subscribe to the service will receive double Nojoom points on their first bill payment during the promotional period. Normally, Red and Silver members earn one point for every QR 2 spent, but with this offer, they will earn two points for every QR 2. Similarly, Al Nokhba and Gold members, who typically earn one point, will now receive two points.

Commenting on the partnership, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with QIB, a leading financial institution in Qatar. This new service is a further example of our enduring commitment to providing customers with convenient and seamless payment options while also rewarding their loyalty. At Ooredoo, we continuously seek to upgrade our customer’s experiences through innovative solutions to make their lives easier and ensure they receive the highest level of service”.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecom provider, to introduce the AutoPay feature to customers. At QIB, we are committed to continuously improving our customers’ banking experience, making their online banking easier, more personalised and beneficial. By transforming our App into a digital one-stop-shop, we cater to our customers’ banking needs anytime, with 24/7 accessibility.”

Together, Ooredoo and QIB are revolutionising the bill payment experience for customers across Qatar. This partnership offers a modern, flexible alternative to traditional payment methods, allowing customers to easily manage their Ooredoo bills through standing orders on the QIB Mobile App.

-Ends-

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar/

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

X: @OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

About Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB)

Established in 1982, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) stands as Qatar's pioneering Islamic institution as the second largest bank in the country. It provides a diverse array of banking products and services catering to both individuals and businesses. QIB's dedication to innovation, customer contentment, and upholding the utmost ethical standards has positioned it as a reputable and trusted financial institution in Qatar.

Instagram: @QIBGroup

Facebook: facebook.com/QIBGroup/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/qib

YouTube: @QIBGroup

X: @QIBGroup

Website: www.qib.com.qa/en/