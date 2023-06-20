Doha, Qatar – Ooredoo and Dell Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen existing collaboration, simplify digital transformation initiatives and explore new growth opportunities through Dell’s APEX multicloud portfolio.

The memorandum was signed by Adrian McDonald, EMEA President, Dell Technologies and Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar, during the annual Dell Technologies World 2023.

Through the agreement, Ooredoo will explore the Dell APEX offerings to simplify its cloud experiences and gain more control over its applications and data. Dell APEX will allow Qatar’s leading communications service provider to seamlessly manage and orchestrate its workloads while optimizing performance, minimizing risk and ensuring high network availability.

Ooredoo will be able to eliminate unnecessary complexity and inefficiency, thereby freeing up its teams to focus on innovation. The collaboration complements Ooredoo’s current IT environment and builds on the existing technology centered around Dell’s infrastructure, storage and cyber recovery services.

Adrian McDonald, EMEA President, Dell Technologies said:

“In a competitive telecoms sector, consistent performance, improved efficiency and scalability are key differentiators that enable service providers to stand out and take advantage of new opportunities. We look forward to supporting Ooredoo with tailored technologies that align with its diversification and growth efforts. The Dell APEX solutions will help Ooredoo to remain agile and offer enhanced services to its corporate customers.”

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar, said:

"Today, multicloud technologies hold huge potential to accommodate new market demands and address our customer's changing business needs. With Dell APEX, we aim to simplify our customer's innovation journey by unlocking the full potential of multicloud and enabling them to leverage cloud experiences wherever and whenever they require. Our ongoing collaboration with Dell aligns with our commitment to drive innovation using best-in-class technologies and to deliver tangible benefits to our customers."

