Earn Double Nojoom Points: Exclusive Offer for Direct Debit Subscribers

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, the nation’s leading telecom provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Commercial Bank. This collaboration introduces an innovative direct debit solution through the CBQ Mobile App, enabling customers to effortlessly establish automatic payments for their Ooredoo services through standing orders.

To mark this launch, Commercial Bank customers who opt for this service will enjoy double Nojoom points for their first bill payment during the promotion period. Red members, who typically receive 1 point for every QR 1 spent, will now receive 2 points. Similarly, Silver members will now collect 3 points instead of 1.5. Al Nokhba and Gold customers will now collect 4 points instead of 2.

Commenting on the partnership, Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar said: “For years, we have cultivated a strong and trustworthy relationship with Commercial Bank, an esteemed banking corporation. We are proud to introduce this user-friendly solution for our customers to streamline their bill payments. At Ooredoo, we remain committed to enhancing user experiences and exploring avenues within our existing e-commerce infrastructure for future innovations.”



Raju Buddhiraju, EGM and Head of Wholesale Banking at Commercial Bank said: "Direct Debit is the financial navigation solution, which is there to ensure transactions go smoothly, creating a more relaxed and hassle-free experience. And the CBQ Mobile App simplifies the Direct Debit enrolment process, making it easy with just a few clicks and no paper involved. At Commercial Bank, we take pride in pioneering innovative solutions that empower enterprises and customers.

Ooredoo and Commercial Bank are jointly reshaping the landscape of customer bill payments in Qatar. This new partnership provides a modern alternative to traditional bill payments and empowers customers to effortlessly settle their balances through a flexible and convenient standing order on their CBQ Mobile App.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

About Commercial Bank

Incorporated in 1974 as the first private bank in the country, Commercial Bank is today one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar with a profitable track record since inception. We continue to play an important role in driving innovation and raising service standards in banking across the region through our investment in new technology, a clear focus on customers and prudent management. Our country-wide network includes 33 branches, 202 ATMs, 13 instant cheque book printing machines, 15 instant card printing machines, and we also own and operate exclusive ‘Diners Club’ franchise in Qatar and Turkey.