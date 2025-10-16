Ahmed Al Ameri: The Disrupt track reflects Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening its status as a global hub for investment in leading technology companies that deliver advanced solutions and drive innovation in the cultural sector

Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), founded by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has launched the ‘Disrupt’ track, the region’s first platform that brings global and specialised technology companies together to develop innovative solutions supporting Arab publishing, advancing innovation, and reshaping the link between content and technology.

The Disrupt track aims to integrate artificial intelligence and advanced technologies into Arabic publishing by inviting technology companies from around the world to present practical, ready-to-use solutions in editing, translation, marketing, AI-driven animation, and other digital innovations that strengthen the publishing ecosystem. The initiative also aims to bolster Sharjah’s status as a regional hub for publishing technologies, aligning with the emirate’s vision to develop an innovation-driven, knowledge-based publishing sector.

Positioned as a long-term investment platform within the Onshur Fund, the Disrupt track aims to create sustainable partnerships between technology solutions and Arab publishers. Selected companies will receive operational licences at Sharjah Publishing City, office space, access to investment and funding opportunities, and direct support from Onshur’s network to accelerate their entry into local and regional markets.

Applications are open to established companies that offer scalable, market-ready technologies meeting specific criteria. The solutions must operate on secure cloud-based systems, and demonstrate clear relevance to the publishing and content industries. Submissions will be evaluated based on the solution’s readiness, its potential to improve efficiency, and its ability to expand regionally and internationally.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the emirate is reinforcing its status as a global centre for the publishing sector and transforming knowledge into a sustainable investment in people and the future.”

Al Ameri added: “The Disrupt track brings this vision to reality by investing in leading technology ventures that offer advanced solutions for the publishing industry and drive innovation across the cultural sector. The track creates new opportunities for collaboration with top technology developers worldwide and lays the foundation for a new generation of tech-driven creators to help strengthen the Arab publishing sector and promote Arabic culture globally.”

For her part, Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of strategic initiatives and global markets at SBA, said: “The Disrupt track offers technology companies a direct opportunity to apply and test their solutions within the Arab publishing market. We are seeking firms that are ready to deploy proven technologies in real business environments to achieve measurable success in the Arab publishing ecosystem and promote the adoption of advanced technologies in the publishing process.

Registration for the Disrupt track opens on October 15 and continues until December 31, coinciding with the Frankfurt International Book Fair. This is followed by interviews and evaluations from January to February 2026. The shortlist announcement of selected projects will take place during the fourth Sharjah International Distribution Conference in 2026.