ONPASSIVE appointed as the exclusive representative office for the Arab Union for Development affiliated with the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States in the UAE.

ONPASSIVE will be entrusted with numerous exclusive tasks such as developing and enhancing trade exchange among Arab countries, supporting the trade links between Arab nations, contributing to the formulation of Arab economic policies to achieve economic integration, and supporting and developing Arab economies with the latest artificial intelligence technologies and technology. It will also enhance the education sector and scientific research and expand the areas of training and comprehensive development"

About ONPASSIVE:

Headquartered in Dubai, ONPASSIVE Technologies operates globally with offices in the USA, India, Egypt, and Singapore. Specializing in AI-powered solutions, ONPASSIVE offers a comprehensive suite of business automation tools through a SaaS subscription model. The company's commitment to fostering innovation and driving business acceleration is evident in its state-of-the-art technology, supporting enterprises in achieving unparalleled success in the digital age.