Dubai: Joi Gifts, the MENA region's first and largest full-service online platform for gifts, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, to drive more customized and personalized communication.

Founded in 2015, the brand has also believed in meaningful customer engagement as it builds brand loyalty and creates word of mouth. The partnership with MoEngage will assist the brand in taking the next level in customer engagement.

“In today's bustling online gifting industry, establishing a genuine connection with customers can be the key differentiator for your business. To achieve this, there are three crucial factors that can play a pivotal role: ensuring data quality, leveraging an integrated martech stack, and implementing personalized strategies on a large scale. This is precisely where MoEngage comes into play, offering valuable assistance. Our primary objective is to continuously elevate the customer experience, fostering lasting engagement and loyalty.” , said Sandy Ozdemir, Chief Marketing Officer, Joi Gifts.

The online gifting brand ultimately selected MoEngage as their partner because of its user-friendly interface, smooth onboarding process, and excellent support. They are confident that MoEngage will not only meet their current needs but also enable them to expand their business further.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Joi Gifts in our family. With customer engagement at its heart, Joi Gifts + MoEngage will look to solve the ever-evolving customer demands with personalized and relevant communication. We will together aim to enhance the customer experience beyond imagination”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, META at MoEngage.

Joi Gifts joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About Joi Gifts

Launched in 2016, Joi is the leading online gifting platform in the MENAPT region, available in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. Joi has more than 20,000 gift items live on its curated platform in five categories: flowers, cakes & gourmet, unique gifts, experiences, and gift cards. Most gifts are available for same-day delivery and are delivered with Joi’s premium, concierge-style service, which is unique to Joi’s platform. Joi Gifts is available online at joigifts.com and on the Apple and Android app stores.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage