Dubai, UAE – One Za’abeel, Dubai’s iconic landmark destination, is excited to announce the launch of The Concourse, a bustling hub of retail and dining in the heart of the city. Home to locally owned and globally renowned brands that have become beloved staples in the Emirate’s café scene, The Concourse fulfils everyday dining, shopping, healthcare, and wellness needs where luxury meets urban living.

The perfect place for a coffee with friends, visitors to the destination can sip in style at Saddle Café, where specialty coffee meets tasty treats on their menu crafted to delight. Those looking to enjoy a meal can experience simple indulgence at Home Bakery Kitchen, the renowned brand’s dining concept curating delicious dishes that remind their guests of home. These homegrown favourites are joined by regional gourmet Café Bateel, offering authentic, wholesome Mediterranean flavours in their all-day menu alongside fresh pastries and bakery items.

Household name Pret A Manger has also opened its doors at The Concourse, serving freshly made salads and sandwiches with easy grab-&-go options alongside 100% organic coffee. Residents and visitors can also shop at Monop, a uniquely fresh and daily essential shopping concept selling fresh produce and private label products, as well as fulfil their health and wellness needs at Supercare Pharmacy, a leading pharmacy-steered healthcare and lifestyle brand.

Located directly across from the Dubai World Trade Centre, The Concourse is the ideal spot for a quick bite or business lunch to break up busy conference schedules and provide respite from long working days. A convenient shopping locale for everyday staples and lifestyle needs, the retail hub will continue to expand its range of offerings, with Poke&Co, the made-to-order cafe bar that’s hooked on healthy, and ALKEMY Salon, the ultra-luxurious hair salon and nail bar, slated to open soon.

The Concourse adds a casual element to the culinary scene at One Za’abeel, complementing the established fine dining offerings available at The Link, a floating boulevard of dining & nightlife suspended 100m above the city. It is also situated beside “Curated at One" at The Plaza, an exclusive events space designed to host Dubai’s most sophisticated cultural, lifestyle, and brand experiences - bringing together art, fashion and culture.

Alongside ultra-luxury hospitality, dynamically connected offices, one-of-a-kind residential oases, and a dynamic events venue, One Za’abeel provides unparalleled experiences for those looking to combine luxury, innovation, and relaxation to create unforgettable moments in the city’s most iconic destination.

Details about The Concourse:

Dates: Open Daily

Open Daily Opening Times: 7 AM – Late Evenings

7 AM – Late Evenings Location: One Za’abeel, Ground Floor Entrances, Valet Available

To learn more about the development’s retail outlets and upcoming launches, visit: https://www.onezaabeel.com/retail/

​​​​​​About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings.

The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development promises the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.