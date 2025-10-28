The new projects reflect One of One’s vision of placing people at the heart of every design, with a focus on sustainability and long-term value.

Bridges in Sheikh Zayed offers one of the best investment opportunities located directly on 26 July Axis, featuring retail units of varying sizes, flexible offices, clinics, and a business hotel providing full-service hospitality for business clients and visitors, creating a fully integrated business and hospitality hub.

Grounds New Cairo, is a fully integrated community located in Sixth Settlement, combining residential units, advanced facilities, and green spaces, offering a premium lifestyle experience that balances privacy and enjoyment.

Cairo – One of One announced today, during a press conference, the launch of two new projects marking a significant step in the company’s journey towards redefining the living experience in Egypt: Bridges in Sheikh Zayed and Grounds in Sixth settlement, New Cairo. These new projects are a practical expression of the company’s vision of creating fully integrated communities centered around people and their daily experience, combining thoughtful design, functional services, and sustainable value, while delivering a unique living and investment experience that reflects a comprehensive lifestyle balancing comfort, aesthetics, and practicality.

Bridges, spanning across 10 acres in a prime location directly on 26 of July Axis, positioning itself as a leading commercial and business destination in this vital area. The project includes over 200 retail units and restaurants, more than 250 medical clinics, 600 administrative offices, a business hotel offering full hospitality services for business clients and visitors, and a fully equipped health club. Designed by Raef Fahmi Architects, the project features open facades and simple architectural details that allow natural light entrance and create a comfortable, practical environment combining privacy and vibrancy, delivering an integrated urban experience that merges work and leisure.

Grounds, located at the heart of Sixth Settlement along the E-Ring Road, covering 50 acres of a mixed-use development combining a variety of residential units, flexible offices, and commercial spaces, in an environment that integrates work, life, and nature. The masterplan was developed in collaboration with EDSA, an American based firm, while the architectural design was executed by Innovation Design Studio, reflecting the “living amidst gardens” philosophy that merges architecture with nature, encourages social interaction, and maintains privacy, comfort, and everyday convenience for residents.

The project features biophilic-inspired designs connecting people with nature, pedestrian-friendly environments, and a lifestyle that balances wellness and community engagement. Carefully integrated mixed-use development providing a lifestyle that combines privacy with social interaction while promoting environmental responsibility and sustainability. Additional facilities including a social club, mosque, community centers, multipurpose gardens, retail units, restaurants, clinics, sports facilities, and advanced tech-security, as well as administrative services, ensuring a seamless and fully integrated living experience.

Commenting on the projects’ launch, Mr. Mostafa Salah, CEO of One of One, said: "Bridges and Grounds are more than just new real estate projects, they are a confirmation of our strategy to deliver integrated communities that place people and their experiences at the center of every design and decision. These projects embody our vision to create vibrant destinations combining upscale residential living, flexible work environments, and comprehensive leisure services in a sustainable way, offering an exceptional living experience that meets the needs of both individuals and the community. Through every unit, every space, and every facade, we aim to create a continuously evolving story that adds long-term value and redefines investment and living in Egypt."

The new projects reflect One of One’s philosophy in developing integrated communities focused on human-centric, premium living experiences. They emphasize smart planning, sustainability, and meticulous execution at every stage. The company’s goal is not just to provide residential or commercial units but to create vibrant destinations that evolve over time, generating long-term value for both investors and clients while ensuring that units are ready for living from day one.