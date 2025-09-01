Dubai, UAE: From 9–11 September 2025, Villeroy & Boch and Ideal Standard will showcase their latest bathroom innovations at INDEX Saudi Arabia, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. As part of the Villeroy & Boch Group, the two brands will jointly occupy a 156 sqm booth in a prime location opposite the INDEX Design Talks stage, joining over 600 local and international exhibitors.

This joint presence marks a significant milestone for the Villeroy & Boch Group: for the first time, both Villeroy & Boch and Ideal Standard will exhibit together in the Middle East region. United by a shared passion for design, innovation and craftsmanship, the booth will embody the Group’s commitment to excellence and forward-thinking design. Visitors can expect a curated showcase of high-quality aesthetics, pioneering technologies and deep-rooted manufacturing expertise.

Among the highlights, Villeroy & Boch will present Skyla, a newly developed collection that blends soft, organic forms with crisp lines – offering a harmonious balance of comfort and visual appeal. The brand will also unveil two new shower toilets and additional WCs equipped with TwistFlush, a water-efficient flushing technology. Villeroy & Boch’s Antao collection will also be on display, featuring basins, mirrors, taps, WC, a freestanding bathtub and complementary furniture designed with the fluid elegance of dewdrops and natural shapes.

Ideal Standard will showcase La Dolce Vita®, a collection that brings together geometric precision and organic influence, capturing the effortless elegance of Italian design. Also on display will be the Alu+ series, a strong statement for design and sustainability, crafted from 84% recycled aluminium and free from chrome and nickel. In addition, the Ceralife tap range will be introduced, combining refined aesthetics with user-focused functionality, sustainable production and resource-saving performance.

The joint booth will also serve as a space for VIPs and media, with both brands sponsoring the INDEX VIP & Media Lounge, reinforcing their role as partners to the design community.

Ahmed Hafez, Managing Director MENA, Villeroy & Boch Group, said:

“Saudi Arabia is a vibrant, fast-growing market with a strong emphasis on quality and long-term value. We’re pleased to return to INDEX to showcase our most recent innovations and reinforce our presence in this dynamic market. Exhibiting both brands together as part of the Villeroy & Boch Group is an exciting opportunity to look ahead and demonstrate how our evolving portfolio can contribute to shaping the future of bathroom design.”

With a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and excellence in bathroom design, Villeroy & Boch and Ideal Standard aim to inspire the Kingdom’s design professionals and shape the future of the bathroom experience at INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025.

