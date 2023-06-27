Sterve, a leading full stack platform for MSMEs in the region, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary next-generation AI-powered platform for personalized marketing. The cutting-edge technology aims to transform the way businesses engage with their customers and deliver tailored marketing experiences like never before.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, personalized marketing has become a crucial aspect of successful customer engagement. Sterve's new platform leverages advanced AI algorithms and machine learning capabilities to deliver highly targeted and individualized marketing communications. By harnessing the power of AI, MSMEs can now better understand customer preferences, behaviors etc, enabling them to send more relevant and impactful marketing communications.

The innovative AI-powered platform by Sterve offers a range of powerful features designed to empower MSMEs. Key features include:

Customer Segmentation: Utilizing AI algorithms, businesses can segment their customer base more effectively, ensuring that marketing communications reach the right audience at the right time.

Personalized Content: The platform enables the creation of dynamic and personalized content, ensuring that each customer receives messaging tailored to their specific needs and interests.

Real-time Insights: Through advanced analytics and data processing, businesses gain valuable real-time insights into customer behavior, allowing for immediate adjustments and optimization of marketing commuications.

Speaking about the launch, Jaicky Kumar, Cofounder & CEO of Sterve, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our next-gen AI-powered platform for personalized marketing. This cutting-edge solution will empower businesses to connect with their customers on a deeper level and drive better results through personalized engagement. By leveraging the power of AI, we are revolutionizing the way MSMEs send marketing communications, providing businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

Deepak Mishra, Cofounder & COO reemphasized company’s vision and said “The unveiling of Sterve's AI-powered platform coincides with World MSME Day, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting and empowering small and medium enterprises. With the new platform, even businesses with limited resources can harness the capabilities of AI and enhance their marketing communications and increase their sales.”

About Sterve:

Sterve is the first ever AI-powered, mobile first full stack platform for MSMEs to manage their commerce and finance through one app. It utilizes multiple data points such as sales data, customers activities in online and offline stores etc. to build a personalised marketing recommendation engine. With just a tap of a button, businesses can reach out to the customers with personlized offerings and promotions.