Muscat: OMPay is proud to announce its partnership with Salalah Eat 2023 as its official E-Payment Partner for one of the biggest annual food festivals in Oman. The announcement came after signing a bilateral agreement between the two parties on Wednesday, 12th July 2023. This collaboration enables OMPay to provide merchant solutions to food vendors at the festival for accepting transactions using the OMPay merchant app features and expediting the foot traffic outside the stalls.

OMPay's Digital Wallet and Merchant app are Oman’s emerging payment solutions provider. Their advanced Fintech solutions ease funds transfers and allow cross-border remittances and transactions through QR code generations through the use of payment gateways and other useful features that OMPay has to offer.

According to Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi, CEO of OMPay, "Salalah Eat is a huge festival and we are empowering SMEs, home businesses, and major brands through our Merchant Solutions to help reduce overcrowding at the cash counters and expediting the order handling process. The vendors are charged a minimal fee as compared to other POS terminal providers. This is an opportunity for the vendors as well as the customers.”

OMPay app users will have the privilege of a one-time free entry to the festival, creating a “walk in and start exploring” impression that has never been experienced at such festivals where waiting in line at the gate is common.

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi went on to say “It is our priority for the people visiting Salalah Eat to have a seamless experience that will keep them coming back. This is why we have made the first-time entry to the festival free for all OMPay users who will be able to walk in and start tasting delicious food right away!”.

To experience the convenience of OMPay's solutions, users can download the OMPay app, available on Google, Huawei, and Apple devices. For more information, visit ompay.com. Stay updated on all the latest updates about Salalah Eat by following @muscateat on Instagram.