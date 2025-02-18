OMODA C5 brings futuristic styling and AI-powered innovation, while JAECOO J7 and JAECOO J8 cater to urban elites and off-road enthusiasts with unparalleled off-road performance and refined luxury.

OMODA & JAECOO Partner with Maersk to Enhance Logistics and Spare Parts Distribution in the UAE.

Autorun, MAHY Khoory and Galadari appointed as UAE distributors for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respectively to ensure seamless market reach.

Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, is gearing up for its official UAE launch on February 25 at Armani Hotel Dubai marking a transformative moment for the region’s automotive industry.

Adopting the philosophy of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’, the brand continues to push the boundaries of intelligent mobility, integrating advanced vehicle design with eco-conscious and technology-driven solutions. As part of its ambitious expansion plan, the UAE serves as a strategic hub for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), reinforcing OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions tailored for the region’s diverse consumers.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented on the brand’s strategic expansion: “The UAE represents a crucial market for OMODA & JAECOO, not only as a key hub for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) but also as a testament to our commitment to long-term investment and growth in the region. Our presence here is about setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility. With our cutting-edge products and dedicated support infrastructure, we are eager to showcase how our vehicles will redefine the future of automotive experiences, ensuring smarter, safer, and more efficient journeys for our valued customers in the region.”

Innovative Mobility for a New Era

OMODA & JAECOO’s global success is driven by its emphasis on next-generation design, intelligent driving technology, and sustainable mobility solutions. One of the brand’s most anticipated moments will be the launch of OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8 on February 25th. This launch is expected to further reinforce OMODA & JAECOO’s position as an innovation-driven brand that merges futuristic technology with real-world practicality.

With a presence in 34 global markets, OMODA & JAECOO continues to gain momentum as a leader in intelligent and sustainable mobility. Its rapid global expansion is supported by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, solidifying its reputation for technological innovation, quality, and forward-thinking design. The brand’s arrival in the UAE represents a strategic long-term investment, strengthening its service, logistics, and aftersales infrastructure across the entire MEA region.

Strategic Logistics Partnership with Maersk to Enhance Distribution and After-Sales Support in the UAE

OMODA & JAECOO have reinforced their commitment to the UAE through a strategic partnership with Maersk, ensuring efficient warehousing, spare parts distribution, and vehicle logistics. This collaboration enables 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 to 48 hours, optimizing inventory management and aftersales support across the country. With Maersk’s advanced logistics expertise, this partnership enhances vehicle storage, supply chain efficiency, and last-mile distribution to key UAE locations, reinforcing OMODA & JAECOO’s dedication to exceptional customer service and operational excellence.

Significant Investments in the UAE: A 12,000 sqm Regional Spare Parts Distribution Centre

OMODA & JAECOO has cemented its long-term commitment to the UAE with a major investment in a 12,000 square meter regional spare parts distribution centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This facility, the largest Chinese automotive spare parts distribution hub in the Middle East, is designed to enhance service efficiency and logistics across the region. The centre improves parts availability, offering a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. This ensures that customers across the MEA region receive fast, reliable, and seamless aftersales support.

Unparalleled Growth and a Vision for the Future

Since its global debut, OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 440,000 export sales in less than two years, making it the fastest-growing automotive brand worldwide. The brand’s success is underpinned by an extensive network of distributors and service partners, ensuring a seamless experience for customers across different regions.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of the brand in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates, respectively, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.

Stay tuned for February 25th—the future of mobility in the UAE is just around the corner!

As it prepares for its official UAE launch on February 25th, OMODA & JAECOO is setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in the automotive sector—one defined by technological leadership, premium customer experiences, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. The brand’s arrival is set to shake up the market, offering consumers a fresh alternative that blends futuristic design, intelligent connectivity, and eco-friendly innovation.

-Ends-

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Lucy Aziz

Regional Head of PR & Communication

Lucy.aziz@omodaglobal.com

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.