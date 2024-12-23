Customers will be able to enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted supply of spare parts required for all OMODA & JAECOO vehicles through Maersk’s warehousing & distribution solution that will promptly deliver spare parts within 24 to 48 hours across the UAE.

Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brands pioneering the future of mobility, have officially announced a strategic partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), a global integrated logistics leader, to build a comprehensive logistics infrastructure ahead of the brands’ UAE launch in Q1 2025. This strategic partnership delivers an end-to-end warehousing and distribution network, ensuring seamless management of finished vehicles, spare parts, and Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) services throughout the Emirates.

Maersk’s advanced warehousing & distribution capabilities will ensure maintaining 98% spare parts availability and facilitating quick delivery within 24 to 48 hours across the UAE. This partnership strengthens OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer ownership experience. The solution is designed to ensure the availability of essential spare parts for all OMODA & JAECOO models, including the flagship OMODA C5 and JAECOO J8.

Developed in collaboration with Maersk, the solution adheres to exceptional workflow standards, combining efficiency and precision. It is strategically designed to promptly meet dealer and customer requirements, maintaining best-in-class industry practices and offering seamless support for after-sales service.

As a part of its comprehensive services, Maersk will handle the inbound clearance of finished vehicles and spare parts from Jebel Ali Port and transport them to the facility. Maersk’s advanced warehousing operations will leverage the Warehousing Management System (WMS) to efficiently manage spare parts and vehicle inventory. Additionally, Maersk will facilitate last-mile distribution, delivering vehicles and spare parts to key locations across the UAE, including Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, stated: "Our partnership with Maersk is a crucial step in establishing a strong and efficient supply chain in the UAE. This collaboration will ensure that our customers receive the highest level of service and support, from the moment they purchase a vehicle to ongoing maintenance and spare parts needs. This reinforces OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering not just pathbreaking innovative vehicles, but also a seamless ownership experience."

Lisa Park, Area Managing Director for UAE, Qatar and Oman at Maersk, commented, “We are committed to providing top-notch customer experience through reliable supply chains. We understand the importance of accurate inventory management, ensuring that the right parts are available at the right time. Therefore, our partnership with OMODA & JAECOO represents a transformative approach to after-sales service, where technology and our thorough experience in warehousing & distribution meet precision. By establishing this solution, we're setting a new benchmark for supply chain efficiency, ensuring that every OMODA & JAECOO customer experiences swift and superior support across the UAE.”

OMODA & JAECOO's strategic alliance with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) underscores their commitment to the UAE market ahead of their launch in the first quarter of 2025. By leveraging Maersk's extensive logistics expertise and global network, the brands will establish a robust presence in the region, delivering on their promise of providing cutting-edge mobility solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Lucy Aziz

Regional Head of PR & Communication

Lucy.aziz@omodaglobal.com

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand pioneering the future of mobility globally, bringing to life the philosophy of new products, new technology, and new ecosystems in the Middle East under two distinct sub-brands, each with its own charm. Its pathbreaking vehicles enrich automotive experiences through their world-class design aesthetics, superb performance standards, and rigorous emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Dedicated to elevating every journey into an exhilarating experience and delivering exceptional value at every turn, OMODA & JAECOO’s elegantly designed vehicles that place customers at the heart of the experience, seamlessly blending convenience, sportiness, and unrivaled entertainment options on the move.

The brand portfolio includes new energy hybrids and purely electric vehicles, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability. Captivating the world with its first launches, OMODA C5 and JAECOO 7, the trendsetting automotive brand unveiled the pure electric OMODA E5, and the new energy, hybrid SUVs JAECOO J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV at its Ecological Conference, in Wuhu, China, reiterating the brand’s unwavering commitment to premium comfort, sporty style, and superior finishes.

Backed by rigorous testing, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles deliver top-notch performance and quality. With a focus on fuel efficiency and extended battery life for electric vehicles, the brand is contributing to shaping a low-carbon automotive universe.

Innovations such as the O-Universe and intelligent safety systems prioritise the well-being of users, focusing on smart living and future lifestyles. OMODA & JAECOO is not just redefining mobility but shaping a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to create unforgettable automotive experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO was introduced to international markets as a marque of Chery, the fifth largest automobile manufacturer group in China and the largest Chinese automobile exporter since 2003, extending its 27-year legacy beyond borders.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels. For more information: www.maersk.com