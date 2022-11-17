The Opus is a magnificent feat of engineering that blends the progressive intuition and market understanding of OMNIYAT and the timeless mastery of Zaha Hadid

80% of the residences at The Opus have already been sold, with handovers slated for Q1 2023.

Mahdi Amjad: “The design aspiration that I learned from working with Zaha changed OMNIYAT and me forever.”

Dubai: When it comes to craftsmanship and an artistic vision that defies human imagination, not many projects come to mind more prominently than The Opus by OMNIYAT, a magnificent feat of engineering that blends the progressive intuition and market understanding of OMNIYAT and the timeless mastery of Zaha Hadid, an architecture phenom who needs no introduction and is continuously celebrated globally.

On 13 November, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad, and Director from Zaha Hadid Architects, Christos Passas, came together to celebrate this distinctive property that elevated real estate in Dubai and put Business Bay on the Emirate’s property map. They took part in a panel discussion moderated by Farah Nayeri, global arts and culture writer, during which they shared their experience developing The Opus by OMNIYAT and working with Zaha Hadid on this incredible industry-defining project.

Mahdi Amjad said: “When it came to The Opus, I was seeking architects who envisioned and reflected the future in their designs in line with the inspirational words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘the future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.’ Only Zaha Hadid could have helped us envision The Opus and realise its potential as an iconic development.”

Christos Passas said: “When we first started discussing The Opus, OMNIYAT was seeking to develop a commercial masterpiece that would stand the test of time. Zaha’s exceptional eye for design and engineering perfection is reflected in this incredible building, a pioneering project in Dubai representing an exploration of duality and fluidity — Zaha’s signature style. However, aside from marveling at this masterful edifice, we are also here today to celebrate her achievements, and tomorrow, we will remember them and continuously inspire from them. Thank you to OMNIYAT and Mr. Amjad, for the determination and vision to bring The Opus to life.”

Mahdi Amjad continued: “The design aspiration that I learned from working with Zaha changed OMNIYAT and me forever. Her appreciation for distinct designs and her persistence to perfect them was unbelievable and will forever be difficult to replicate.”

The Opus by OMNIYAT was designed as two separate towers that coalesce into a singular whole — taking the form of a cube. It houses the ME Dubai hotel, designed by Zaha Hadid herself, offering architectural brilliance, with masterpieces galore, superior boutique accommodation, sweeping city views in the cultural centre of Dubai, luxury residential and commercial units, and some of Dubai’s premier F&B outlets. 80% of The Opus Residences have already been sold, with handovers slated for Q1 2023. The remaining inventory will also be released to the market soon.

The discussion and celebration were attended by architects from Zaha Hadid Architects who flew in from the world for the occasion, as well as senior members from OMNIYAT, investors and partners. Guests enjoyed guided tours of The Opus by OMNIYAT building. Zaha Hadid was an Iraqi-British architect, artist and designer, recognised as a major figure in architecture of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

